HMC Reports Major Healthcare Advances In 2025

The Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) recorded significant progress in healthcare development and patient services during 2025, according to its latest annual achievements report.

The report highlighted major advances in clinical care, digital transformation, operational efficiency, and public access to medical services across Qatar.

Introducing the report, HMC director-general Mohamed bin Khalifa al-Suwaidi described 2025 as a milestone year for the institution, stressing its continued role as Qatar's leading provider of specialised healthcare services.

He said that the HMC remained focused on expanding access to care, improving operational efficiency, and delivering patient-centred healthcare that meets society's evolving needs.

The report outlines achievements in institutional performance, clinical development, digital innovation, and sustainability initiatives aligned with the Third National Development Strategy and the National Health Strategy.

It also revealed strong growth in most healthcare indicators in 2025 compared to the previous year, reflecting rising demand for medical services and continued expansion in the healthcare sector.

According to the report, inpatient admissions rose by 4% in 2025, reaching 159,109 cases, up from 152,741 in 2024.

Surgical operations recorded even stronger growth, increasing by 11% to 80,218 procedures, up from 72,485 operations the previous year.

Birth rates within HMC facilities also increased by 2%, with 28,464 deliveries recorded in 2025 compared to 27,822 in 2024.

Emergency services experienced substantial growth as well.

Adult emergency departments registered a 12% increase in visits, receiving 974,268 patients in 2025 compared to 869,230 the year before.

In contrast, paediatric emergency centres saw a 7% decline in visits, with a total of 583,864 patients, down from 627,586 in 2024.

Outpatient clinics across all specialties handled more than 3mn patient visits in 2025, marking an 8% increase from 2.86mn visits in 2024.

Therapeutic procedures conducted in outpatient clinics also climbed by 11%, reaching 257,968 procedures.

Telemedicine consultations declined by 14%, with 220,278 remote consultations recorded in 2025 compared to 256,277 during 2024, reflecting a broader return to in-person healthcare services.

The report highlighted major increases in clinical support services.

Laboratory testing rose by 8%, surpassing 26.4mn tests in 2025, while medical imaging procedures increased by 6% to more than 1.05mn scans.

Pharmaceutical services also expanded, with nearly 9mn prescriptions dispensed during the year, a 5% increase compared to 2024.

Ambulance transport operations recorded a 2% rise, reaching 210,676 cases in 2025, while emergency call volumes climbed to 310,101 calls compared to 287,838 calls the previous year.

The helicopter ambulance missions remained relatively stable, recording 2,057 cases.

One of the report's key findings was the significant improvement in patient access to outpatient services.

Among the top 20 medical specialties, 75% of Qatari patients were able to secure appointments within two weeks, with an average waiting period of 15 days.

This represented a 32% improvement compared to 2024 in the number of patients seen within the targeted timeframe.

The improvements were achieved through more efficient use of workforce resources and clinic spaces, expanded evening clinic operations in selected specialties, and targeted efforts to reduce missed appointments.

The introduction of automatic cancellation policies for repeated no-shows and the adoption of strategic overbooking practices helped improve appointment availability and maximise clinic efficiency.

The no-show rate stood at 13% in 2025, while controlled overbooking averaged 16%.

These measures contributed to a dramatic reduction in waiting lists for Qatari patients, with pending appointments dropping from 16,654 in 2024 to just 849 in 2025.

The report further showcased groundbreaking medical achievements that marked firsts for Qatar's healthcare sector.

Among the most notable milestones was the country's first-ever heart transplant surgery, successfully performed at Heart Hospital.

The operation represented a major advancement in cardiac care and was carried out by a multidisciplinary team involving specialists in surgery, cardiology, anaesthesia, intensive care, nursing, infectious diseases, nephrology, pathology, rehabilitation, psychiatry, and social services.

The HMC performed Qatar's first total ankle replacement surgery, representing a major development in orthopaedic medicine and offering renewed mobility for patients suffering from severe joint damage.

Officials said that the achievement reflected the adoption of advanced surgical technologies and the continuous development of specialised medical expertise.

Accordingly, during 2025, the HMC received several prestigious international awards and recognitions.

The National Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolic Diseases Institute received a global leadership award for combating obesity during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The corporation's Extracorporeal Life Support Programme was honoured with an excellence award from Extracorporeal Life Support Organisation for Southwest Asia and Africa, while the HMC secured a prestigious Digital Innovation Award at the Google Cloud Summit.

In addition, the World Health Organisation (WHO) renewed accreditation for the HMC's Smoking Cessation Centre, and the corporation won an international Healthy Workplace Award, further cementing its growing reputation as a regional leader in healthcare excellence and innovation.

HMC health care medical achievement QATAR