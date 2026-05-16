Qatar Wraps Up National Scientific Research And Innovation Exhibition

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has concluded the National Scientific Research and Innovation Exhibition 2026 in co-operation with the Qatar Research, Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council.

The 18th edition of the event was held at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) in downtown Doha under the theme *Promising researchers for Qatar.

It brought together thousands of students and educators from schools across the country, highlighting growing interest in scientific research and innovation within Qatar's education system.

According to organisers, 2,971 students participated this year, presenting 1,467 research projects from 249 schools.

In addition, 672 teachers submitted 616 action research projects aimed at improving educational practices.

At the closing ceremony, senior MoEHE and QRDI officials honoured winning students, teachers and partners for their contributions across multiple research competitions covering primary, preparatory and secondary levels.

The event also recognised 10 student research projects conducted in collaboration with the Young Scientists Centre at Qatar University.

Officials praised the level of participation and the quality of research presented, saying that it reflects growing scientific awareness and innovation skills among young people in Qatar, in line with national development and education goals.

QATAR exhibition Education