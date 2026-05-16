Qatar Rail, PHCC To Host Awareness Event
The event is part of Qatar Rail's corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy, which aims to deliver a range of community initiatives that strengthen engagement with the public across the Doha Metro network.
From time to time, Qatar Rail hosts a variety of public activations as part of its“Metro Events” series, held across Doha Metro stations throughout the year, within its ongoing efforts to turn metro stations into attraction points and destinations for different segments of the community.
The“Journey Toward Health” event, hosted at Al Sadd Station on the Gold Line of the Doha Metro, will offer the public free medical consultations and check-ups, in addition to activities and the distribution of gifts and awareness booklets to encourage customers to adopt a healthy lifestyle.
For the first time since its launch, this year's edition will also offer medical consultations on mental health.Qatar Rail CSR PHCC
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