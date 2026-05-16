Season's Agriculture Yield 'The Best In Years' Thanks To Government Support

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The 2025-26 agricultural season is considered the strongest over recent years due to the improved government support programmes, stronger marketing channels, and higher production levels in spite of the weather-related challenges, according to local farm managers and owners.

They noted that the agricultural coupon support system helped reduce nearly 40% of the production costs by allowing growers to freely choose seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides from the suppliers that best suited their quality requirements.

Some local farm representatives expressed their appreciation for the role of the central market and Mahaseel in supporting local produce, noting that purchases of local vegetables increased by 30% compared to the previous seasons.

However, they said heavy rains and weather changes in March caused significant damage to some greenhouses, prompting calls for additional support to the affected farms.

Local farm owners urged the authorities to expand agricultural support for the next season to include water desalination supplies, technical production materials, and additional agricultural ploughs, while stressing the need to distribute seeds well before the start of the planting season.

Farm owner Nasser Ali al-Kuwari said Qatar's agricultural sector has witnessed remarkable development in the recent years thanks to government backing.

He noted that the current season delivered positive production and marketing results despite climate-related challenges and the storms that caused some damage to the greenhouses.

Al-Kuwari highlighted the flexibility offered by the coupon system and called for broader support covering water desalination and other technical agricultural needs.

He added that local agricultural output in some crop categories has increased by 50-60%, reflecting the sector's rapid growth.

Farm manager Eng. Saber al-Dahmani said the season saw several positive developments in agricultural support and production supplies, although challenges remain, particularly the supply quota system imposed by Mahaseel.

He said that while the coupon system provided ongoing support throughout the season, many farms still had to purchase 60-70% of their production inputs independently due to the insufficient quantities and the high cost of fertilisers.

Another farm owner, Ali Nouh al-Mutawa, stressed the importance of supporting greenhouse maintenance, describing it as one of farmers' priorities for the next season.

He said maintenance costs for fans, pumps, cooling panels, and plastic covers have become a major financial burden, with repair expenses sometimes reaching half the value of the greenhouse itself after three years.

Al-Mutawa called for earlier seed distribution and faster access to agricultural plows to help farmers better prepare for the season.

Farm supervisor Eng. Mohamed Mousa said that the 2025-26 season recorded around 20% growth in production compared to last year, making it the best season in terms of support programmes.

He confirmed that the coupon system significantly reduced operational expenses and praised the availability of seeds and fertilisers.

Mousa also commended the role of the central market and Mahaseel in absorbing larger quantities of local vegetables, while urging an increase in procurement quotas next season to match the growing production capacity of local farms.

agricultural season local farm managers pesticides fertilisers