Doha-Based Author Unveils Latest Novel At Book Fair

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Iraqi author Maysaloom Fakher recently launched her latest novel "Made in Iraq", written in Arabic, at the 35th edition of the Doha International Book Fair.

Fakher is a documentry producer and have published four novels before her latest work, all in Arabic, and they mainly deal with issues such as the search for identity, nostalgia, alienation, and the struggle to keep up with the new realities of the new home away from the mother homeland Iraq.

She addresses the struggle of the venerable and goes with her stories around several generations of the same family across too and forth between the past, present and future to explore how her characters overcome their vulnerability and adopt the new realities.

In "Made in Iraq", she takes the story of four generations through the life of her main character Noor, who lives in Sweden, and accordingly address intricate topics, such as war, struggle with oppression, internal conflict with living in a new culture and adopting a new way of life in a foreign land, and the memories that trouble the characters.

She said this novel explores the Iraqi identity through the perspective of the women of four generations of the same family, where their fears, memories, and ideas explore the history of the country through the eyes of the vulnerable focusing on day-to-day struggles to cope with the unpredictability of events.

Fakher has been living and working in Qatar since 2004, and sees that the culture scene in Qatar has been flourishing over the years with the Doha International Book Fair becoming a landmark event, much awaited by books and culture enthusiasts every year.

She expressed her appreciation for the great diversity and organisation of the event as it reflects all culture trends and gives space for more creativity and innovation. In particular, it hosts a considerably large number of renowned publishers from the Arab world, and the region alongside some key international publishers, giving the visitors a rich experience and a unique opportunity to explore different worlds of culture and knowledge.

She described the event as a key celebration of culture and knowledge, which acts as an interactive platform for authors, publishers, and readers, in addition to the various featured culture forms and lectures that accompany the event.

"Made in Iraq" is published by Al Jamal Publishing House (Manshurat Al-Jamal), which is considered among the prominent Arab publishing houses. It was founded in 1983.

Maysaloom Fakher Made in Iraq Doha International Book Fair