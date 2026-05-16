Alqantara Publishing Inaugurated At DIBF

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Doha International Book Fair saw the inauguration of Alqantara publishing and distribution, in the presence of His Excellency the Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad al-Thani.

Attended by a group of intellectuals, writers, and those interested in the publishing industry, the launch comes as a reflection of the growing cultural movement in the State of Qatar and the increasing role of cultural industries in supporting knowledge-based development, with publishing being at the fore.

On the occasion, founder and director of Alqantara publishing and distribution, Jassim Salman said that the establishment of the publishing house stems from a belief in the importance of books in human building and awareness enhancing.

The publishing house aims to serve as a cultural and intellectual bridge connecting thought, creativity, and humanity, offering writers and creators a new space for expression and production, Salman noted.

Inaugurating Alqantara publishing and distribution at the Doha International Book Fair carries important cultural significance, given the book fair's role as a leading platform for intellectual dialogue and cultural exchange, he added.

Salman noted that the publishing house will produce a variety of publications covering literature, thought, humanities, children's books, and translated works, with a focus on high-quality content and works that promote knowledge, openness, and dialogue.

Following its launch, Alqantara publishing and distribution's first participation in the book fair is featuring a range of intellectual, literary, and translated works, with a special focus on Qatari works connected to identity and local memory.

Doha International Book Fair Alqantara publishing intellectuals