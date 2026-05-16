'Rich Programme' Attracts Huge Turnout At Book Fair

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The 35th edition of the Doha International Book Fair (DIBF) witnessed a large turnout Saturday, attracting a wide audience of readers, intellectuals, and young people who cling to books at the height of the acquisition of social media and digital technology.

Books still can build bridges of dialogue and knowledge for the youth for whom reading is a passion, renewed by the fair in the face of the digital age. During the fair, there was a remarkable turnout of young people who filled the halls, showcasing diverse intellectual and cultural interests. This affirmed that books still hold their place in a world rapidly transformed by digital advancements.

Their participation was not limited to browsing the pavilions and purchasing books, but extended to engaging in intellectual and cultural discussions about novels, Islamic thought, politics, psychology, and self-development. This scene reflected the fair's transformation into a space for dialogue, interaction, and the exchange of ideas, in addition to its role as a platform for displaying new publications.

Several young people pointed out that reading has become an important means of coping with the pressures of daily life and escaping digital distractions. The remarkable youth presence at the DIBF confirms that reading retains its appeal for new generations, and that books remain capable of building bridges of dialogue and knowledge, and fostering awareness and intellectual openness in the face of the challenges of the digital age.

Economic writer Ahmed Atef launched his book“Economics Made Simple”, telling the media that his participation in the fair was "a significant milestone." He noted that the fair is one of the most important, largest, and oldest book fairs in the Gulf region, attracting a wide audience of publishers and writers from around the blade-->





Writer Ahmed Atef

Atef stated that his book aims to simplify economic concepts in accessible language, explaining that economics "is not an elitist science, but an integral part of everyday life".

He noted that the book explains fundamental concepts, such as inflation, recession, interest rates, financial markets, gold, and currency, aiming to make these terms clearer and more accessible to the non-specialist reader.

He further explained that the motivation behind the book stemmed from the numerous questions people have daily about the economy, such as the direction of gold and dollar prices, and decisions regarding saving and investment.

He said: "I wanted to provide the reader with a simple introduction to understanding what's happening around them, without unnecessary complexity."

At the same time, visitors passionate about culture found the panel discussion titled 'The State Appreciation Award: Paths of Culture and Heritage' to be very enriching. Several recipients of the State Appreciation Award affirmed that preserving cultural and heritage identity is achieved by transforming heritage into living projects capable of addressing new generations in a contemporary language.

Visual artist Yousef Ahmed spoke about his extensive experience working with Qatari palm fronds, considering them material that embodies“the essence and local spirit of Qatar,” in addition to being an environmentally-friendly endeavour. Engineer Ibrahim al-Jaidah stressed that the State Appreciation Award represents“a crowning achievement”, as it culminates a journey of hard work and dedication, noting that the recognition places a doubled responsibility on creators towards future generations.

For his part, heritage researcher Ali bin Abdullah al-Fayyad addressed the importance of documenting heritage in both its tangible and intangible aspects, emphasising that oral traditions, folklore, poetry, and ancient tales constitute an integral part of the collective memory of Qatari society.

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