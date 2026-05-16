Record 18Th Jordan Title For Nasser

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatari driver Nasser Saleh al-Attiyah claimed victory in the 43rd Jordan International Rally, the third round of the 2026 Middle East Rally Championship (MERC), held in the Dead Sea region.

Al Attiyah dominated the rally from start to finish, winning all 12 special stages across the Dead Sea and Jordan Valley areas to repeat the clean sweep he last achieved in 2016.

The victory marked al-Attiyah's second consecutive Jordan International Rally title and his record-extending 18th triumph in the event from 23 career appearances.

It was also the 92nd MERC victory of al-Attiyah's career as the Qatari star targets a record 21st Middle East Rally Championship title since first winning the championship in 2003, further cementing his status as the most successful driver in the history of the series.

Driving a Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 alongside Spanish co-driver Candido Carrera, al-Attiyah completed the rally in a total time of 2:14:26.1 hours, finishing 3 minutes and 53.7 seconds ahead of his nearest challenger, Oman's Abdullah al-Rawahi and Jordanian co-driver Ata al-Hmoud, who drove a Škoda Fabia R5 and finished in 2:18:19.8 hours.

Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah MERC Dead Sea Jordan Valley areas