MENAFN - Gulf Times) As temperatures climb across Qatar and the Gulf region, the country's marine season is returning with renewed energy, drawing divers, swimmers and beachgoers back to the sea for a summer of exploration, recreation and underwater adventure.

But alongside the excitement, diving professionals are also stressing the importance of preparation, safety and environmental responsibility before heading into the water.

Professional Association of Diving Instructors (Padi) master instructor and diving ambassador Khaled Zaki told Gulf Times that scuba diving in Qatar has evolved into more than just a recreational activity. It has become a lifestyle that combines sport, social connection and appreciation for the marine blade-->

“Diving allows people to disconnect from daily stress and reconnect with nature,” says Zaki, noting that the summer season offers ideal opportunities to discover marine life and enjoy outdoor activities with family and friends.

He pointed out that proper preparation is one of the most important factors for a safe and enjoyable diving season, particularly during summer. Divers are advised to inspect all equipment carefully before entering the water, including regulators, buoyancy control devices (BCDs), tanks and other essential gear.

He adds that boats and vehicles used for beach trips or diving expeditions should also be serviced and checked thoroughly to avoid breakdowns during long journeys.

Physical fitness also plays a major role in underwater safety, says Zaki. Maintaining good sleep habits, staying hydrated and engaging in regular cardio exercises such as swimming, walking or treadmill workouts can significantly improve stamina and reduce fatigue while blade-->

“In the Gulf's summer conditions, divers can become tired quickly because of the heat and humidity, but good preparation and physical readiness make the experience safer and much more enjoyable,” he added.

Zaki highlighted seasonal hazards that beachgoers and divers should be aware of, including jellyfish, which can appear unexpectedly in Gulf waters during the hotter months.

Wearing rash guards or lycra suits can help protect the skin while increasing comfort in the water, he said, adding that carrying jellyfish sting cream or vinegar is a practical precaution during beach outings, he added.

The Padi master instructor also stressed the importance of walking carefully barefoot on the sand, noting that rocks and hidden objects on crowded beaches could cause injuries.

Communication and teamwork underwater remain equally important, according to Zaki. Divers are encouraged to conduct buddy checks before every dive, attend proper dive briefings and maintain contact with dive partners and groups before and after entering the water.

“Good communication underwater increases both safety and confidence. Divers should never rush or overexert themselves, especially during summer dives,” says blade-->

Checking weather forecasts and tidal conditions before planning beach or diving trips is another key safety measure. With weather conditions changing quickly during summer, Zaki recommends using mobile applications to monitor tides and sea conditions to avoid unexpected currents or unsafe situations.

Hydration is also essential in Qatar's extreme temperatures. Zaki advises divers and beach visitors to drink enough water and fresh juices throughout the day and to carry sunscreen, particularly for children spending long hours outdoors.

It is learnt that the growing popularity of underwater photography is also changing the diving experience. Affordable, high-resolution underwater cameras are allowing divers to document marine life and share their experiences with others, helping promote appreciation for Qatar's coastal environment.

For non-divers and families visiting beaches, many of the same safety rules apply. Zaki warned parents to remain cautious of rip currents, especially when children are using inflatable toys in open water. Strong currents can pull inflatables away from shore within seconds if left unattended.

Beach visitors driving on sand dunes or remote coastal areas should also understand basic four-wheel-drive techniques, including reducing tyre pressure before driving on soft sand. Without proper preparation, vehicles can easily become stuck, turning a relaxing outing into a stressful experience.

Zaki also underlined the importance of protecting Qatar's beaches and marine ecosystems during the busy summer season. He encouraged visitors to collect their waste, use trash bags, and dispose of litter properly in the designated bins available along many beaches.

“Keeping the beaches clean protects the environment and ensures everyone can continue enjoying these places in the future,” he says.

Gulf region renewed energy underwater adventure