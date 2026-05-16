Saba Azad On How Society Still Finds It Difficult To Accept Ambitious Women

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Actress Saba Azad reflected on how, despite all the talk for progress, society still finds it difficult to accept ambitious women.

Speaking to IANS exclusively, the 'Who's Your Gynac?' actress stated that the system in general is built to help men succeed, while women often have to work twice as hard to make a mark for themselves.

She was asked, "Do you think society still finds it difficult to accept ambitious women unless they have support from somewhere else?"

Reacting to the question, Saba shared, "Women often have to work twice as hard to prove themselves. We still live in a patriarchal society where judgment comes very quickly when it comes to women. The system has traditionally been built for men and their success."

"In many parts of our country, women are still not allowed to work freely or make independent choices. We may not always see that reality in cities, but it exists. So women constantly have to prove themselves, not just professionally but also at home. If they work, they are judged. If they do not work, they are judged again," she went on to add.

Saba concluded by saying that the expectations from women are endless, making their struggle far more challenging.

When asked if the male ego still feels challenged by strong women, Saba pointed out that society still functions within a patriarchal structure.

"Men are often raised to believe they are superior to women, so when they encounter strong women, it can challenge their conditioning. Their ego gets hurt because they are not used to seeing women as equals", she explained.

"But growth comes from learning. The moment we accept these truths instead of ignoring them, we can evolve and change. Learning never stops. Whenever I meet a strong woman, my instinct is to learn from her. Women multitask effortlessly and carry emotional strength in ways society often overlooks. There is so much to learn from them", Saba added, offering a solution.