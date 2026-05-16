CBSE Addresses Student Anxiety Over On-Screen Marking In Class 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reiterated the key benefits of On Screen Marking amid concerns over certain students worrying about lower marks in certain subjects, saying that all the concerns are being "addressed accordingly."

CBSE said that certain social media posts showed Class 12th students being " anxious about their results/marks and are attributing it to change of assessment scheme." The Board has reiterated that the "key benefits" of OSM are "uniformity in evaluation with adherence to the marking scheme prepared by experienced CBSE teachers." "It appears from social media posts that many students of class XII Board are anxious about their results/marks and are attributing it to change of assessment scheme i.e. On-Screen Marking (OSM) mechanism re-introduced this year. The Board is extremely sensitive to their concerns and is alive to addressing it accordingly," CBSE posted on X on Saturday. "The CBSE reiterates that student well-being is of paramount importance and, therefore, has attempted to address all possible issues which could arise. The key benefits of OSM are uniformity in evaluation with adherence to the marking scheme prepared by experienced CBSE teachers. The marking scheme also contains alternative methods of answering so that children who answer deploying alternative methods are also graded," the Board added.

Avenues for Result Grievance

If any student feels dissatisfied with the result, there are clear and transparent avenues available, including verification of marks, access to evaluated answer books, and re-evaluation, the board has reiterated.

CBSE Outlines Re-evaluation Process

CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj, while speaking on the Class 12 examination, informed that a request window will be opened for students to review their answer scripts, identify errors, and raise concerns, which will be addressed by the panel. He said the CBSE operates with "complete transparency", noting that while approximately 1.25 crore answer scripts are evaluated, "there is a possibility of error". "The CBSE is an institution that works in the best interest of students, and we operate with complete transparency. We evaluate approximately 1.25 crore answer scripts; there is a possibility that an error may occur somewhere. To rectify such errors, we offer certain facilities to our students," Bhardwaj said.

He further said the facility will allow students to obtain copies of their evaluated answer scripts. The window for applying for copies will open on the 19th and remain open until the 22nd.

"Once students receive their answer scripts, they can review them to check for any errors. If they identify discrepancies, they should make a note of them. Subsequently, a second window will open from the 26th to the 29th, during which they can apply to report issues in their answer scripts that need to be addressed," he said.

Bhardwaj also advised students to rely only on the official CBSE website for accurate information instead of depending on unofficial sources, which may sometimes be incorrect. (ANI)

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