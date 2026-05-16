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Elina Svitolina Wins WTA 1000 Rome Tournament Third Time

Elina Svitolina Wins WTA 1000 Rome Tournament Third Time


2026-05-16 10:31:01
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the final, Ukraine's top-ranked player Elina Svitolina (WTA No. 10) defeated American Cori Gauff (WTA No. 4) after nearly three hours - 6:4, 6:7 (3:7), 6:2, Ukrinform reports.

The winner of the match received €1,055,285 in prize money and 1000 ranking points.

It is noted that Svitolina competed in Rome for the 12th time. She previously won the tournament in 2017 and 2018. Last season, she reached the quarterfinals.

Read also: Svitolina defeats Baptiste at WTA 1000 tournament in Rome

This is Svitolina's 20th WTA title.

Photo: Elina Svitolina / Arata Yamaoka Tennis Club / UTAF

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