MJP Law Becomes Latest Sponsor Of Allendale Community Centre

MENAFN - Pressat)– MJP Law has become the latest sponsor of the Allendale Community Centre, adding its support to the growing number of local businesses backing this vital community charity.

The sponsorship coincides with the launch of the Allendale's new information leaflet generously sponsored by MJP Law and designed by local design agency Pink Egret Artwork & Design. The leaflet showcases the wide range of facilities and activities on offer, from theatre productions, live music, cinema and dance to the weekly Wimborne Minster Market, room hire, the licensed Allendale Café and the community food supply service.

MJP Law, a community-focused Dorset law firm with two local offices, is committed to backing initiatives that strengthen the local area.

Martin Pate, founder of MJP Law, said:“At MJP Law we have always supported and helped local people. Becoming a sponsor of the Allendale Community Centre is a natural extension of that commitment. We are delighted to play our part in sustaining this vital community hub.”

Carole Chedgy, Vice Chair of the Trustees at the Allendale Community Centre, added:“Local business support is incredibly important to us. With over 120,000 visitors a year and a full social media programme, we can offer significant awareness and visibility for our sponsors. This local support is invaluable, especially as we employ local people including those living with a disability. We are very grateful to MJP Law for getting behind the centre.”

The Allendale Community Centre is always looking for more local businesses to support us through smaller sponsorships, donations to the food supply, providing goods and services, or by hiring our facilities for meetings or events. This kind of valuable local support helps keep the centre vibrant and essential to the local community, particularly by alleviating loneliness in older people. We are also actively pursuing larger grants for more significant projects.

The new Allendale leaflet is now available at the centre and will be distributed widely across the BH21 area