HP Minister Calls Paper Leaks 'Serious Betrayal' Of Students' Future

Himachal Pradesh Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani has termed the recurring examination paper leaks a "serious betrayal" of students and demanded stricter action against those involved in examination frauds, including coaching centres, educational networks and organised rackets allegedly linked to paper leak cases.

Speaking to reporters in Shimla and later to ANI on Saturday, Dharmani said repeated paper leak incidents were destroying the future of hardworking and meritorious students who spend years preparing for competitive examinations at great financial and emotional cost. "Children study for 15 to 16 hours a day, often sacrificing their health. Parents take loans, sell jewellery and spend their life savings on their children's education. When students appear for exams and later discover that the paper was leaked, it is one of the biggest injustices possible," Dharmani said.

Dharmani Questions Enforcement Agencies' Role

The minister alleged that the latest paper leak case was exposed initially by students themselves and questioned the functioning of the enforcement agencies. "This is the fourth paper leak during the tenure of this government. The first information came from students, not enforcement agencies. What action was taken against those found guilty in earlier cases? Nobody knows," he said.

'Trace Money Trail, Ban Guilty Coaching Centres'

Dharmani alleged that large amounts of money were involved in examination fraud and called for tracing of financial transactions linked to such cases. "There is a huge money trail behind these leaks. This is not just about helping a few candidates. Thousands of crores of rupees are involved. Why are financial links not being traced? Why are people running coaching centres or educational institutions, if found guilty, not permanently banned?" he asked.

The minister also criticised repeated failures to ensure examination security despite multiple leak incidents in recent years. "The government has failed to create foolproof systems to ensure the security of examination papers. Meritorious students who want to move ahead through hard work are being cheated," he said.

'Compromising Merit Will Impact Future Generations'

Referring to national institutions including IITs, AIIMS, NITs and central universities, Dharmani said compromising merit in educational institutions could adversely impact future generations. "If non-deserving people are appointed by ignoring merit, then naturally the quality of education and future generations will suffer. Merit is what takes a country forward," he stated.

The minister further alleged institutional apathy and questioned the effectiveness of investigative agencies. "We have handed matters to the CBI in many cases, but even CBI and ED officers have themselves faced corruption allegations. Agencies meant to catch corrupt people are getting caught in bribery cases. This is unfortunate," he said.

Urges Intervention from Union Govt, Supreme Court

Dharmani urged the Union Government, especially the Prime Minister, Union Education Minister and Union Home Minister, to take the issue seriously. "Speeches alone will not solve the problem. Unless the system is made foolproof, the country cannot progress," he added.

Appealing for judicial intervention, the minister also urged the Supreme Court of India to ensure justice for deserving students. "When governments fail, the Supreme Court remains the final hope. We appeal to the apex court to ensure justice for meritorious students who want to progress through hard work," Dharmani said.

He claimed that lakhs of students across the country had been affected by recurring examination irregularities and alleged that organised networks involved in paper leaks continued to operate because of weak action against masterminds. "Only a few small players get arrested while the bigger networks remain untouched. Unless money trails are investigated properly, the real accused will never be exposed," he said

Dharmani said repeated paper leaks were not merely administrative failures but a betrayal of society and the country's youth. He added, "If we cannot ensure justice for children, then there can be nothing more shameful for the nation." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)