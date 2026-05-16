Crypto News: Alphapepe Presale Records Surge In Whale Accumulation As Bitcoin Price Prediction Eyes $180,000

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, May 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news is turning toward AlphaPepe after the project reported a surge in whale accumulation while Stage 16 remains live at $0.01717 per token. The presale has raised over $1.22 million, the holder count has passed 8,600, the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has surpassed 4,000 active users, and the project has completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.









The whale accumulation update gives AlphaPepe a clear company milestone as Bitcoin price prediction headlines move toward the $170,000 to $189,000 range, with Wall Street inflows, ETF demand, and institutional positioning strengthening the case for a major 2026 move.

AlphaPepe Reports Whale Accumulation Surge as Stage 16 Advances

AlphaPepe's latest presale activity shows larger wallets entering more aggressively as Stage 16 continues. The project has already raised over $1.22 million, and the holder count has passed 8,600. That combination shows two forms of demand building at the same time: broad participation through holder growth and larger wallet accumulation ahead of the Q2 exchange debut.

Stage 16 is live at $0.01717, and each stage transition brings the next scheduled pricing step closer. That structure gives the presale a visible rhythm while keeping attention on the next milestone. Token delivery remains instant with no vesting and no claim delay, reducing one of the common pressure points that often affects early-stage launches.

The whale activity is also arriving alongside product traction. AlphaSwap, the project's AI-powered decentralized exchange, has already crossed 4,000 active demo users. That matters because many presale projects enter public markets with only a token and a roadmap. AlphaPepe is moving toward its Q2 exchange debut with a product being tested before listing.

AlphaSwap is designed to support safer and smarter on-chain trading. The platform includes AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC. The contract screening layer is designed to identify risky token behavior before users interact with a smart contract. The whale tracking layer gives users visibility into large wallet movements as they happen. The cross-chain execution layer is being developed to make on-chain trading faster and less fragmented.

This is important because whale behavior is one of the most closely watched signals in early-stage crypto markets. Large wallets can shape liquidity, momentum, and early market structure after launch. AlphaPepe building a DEX that includes whale tracking while its own presale records stronger large-wallet activity gives the project a clear narrative heading into Q2.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Eyes $180,000

The Bitcoin price prediction has strengthened as institutional flows return. Recent market analysis has pointed toward a $170,000 to $189,000 path for BTC if Wall Street activity, ETF demand, banking infrastructure, and custody access continue expanding.

The $180,000 target remains a large-cap, multi-quarter thesis. Bitcoin still needs continued institutional inflows, macro support, and risk appetite to sustain that path. AlphaPepe's next milestones are closer: Stage 16 progress, AlphaSwap's full Q2 launch, and planned public exchange access.

That difference matters in the current market. Bitcoin gives buyers the institutional large-cap trade, while AlphaPepe gives them a presale-stage setup where whale accumulation, holder growth, product usage, audit completion, and Q2 exchange timing are converging before public trading begins.

Conclusion

AlphaPepe's whale accumulation update gives the release a clear company announcement during Stage 16. The presale has raised over $1.22 million, passed 8,600 holders, surpassed 4,000 AlphaSwap demo users, and completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

Bitcoin's $180,000 target remains one of the major large-cap predictions in the current market, but it depends on ETF demand, institutional inflows, liquidity, and broader market strength building over time. AlphaPepe is moving through a nearer launch window, with whale activity, product testing, presale traction, holder growth, and audit completion already active.

That is why the whale accumulation update matters. AlphaPepe is not entering Q2 with only branding and a future roadmap. It has capital raised, a growing holder base, active demo usage, whale interest, and a completed audit as the project moves closer to public exchange access.

FAQs

What is the Bitcoin price prediction for 2026?

Analysts are watching a $170,000 to $189,000 path for Bitcoin as ETF demand, banking infrastructure, custody access, and institutional accumulation continue building.

What is AlphaSwap?

AlphaSwap is AlphaPepe's AI-powered decentralized exchange designed to support safer and smarter on-chain trading through AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution.

About AlphaPepe

AlphaPepe is building AlphaSwap, an AI-powered decentralized exchange designed to support safer and smarter on-chain trading. AlphaSwap combines AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC to help users identify risk, monitor large wallet activity, and trade with lower friction. AlphaPepe is in Stage 16 at $0.01717, has raised over $1.22 million, passed 8,600 holders, surpassed 4,000 AlphaSwap demo users, recorded rising whale accumulation, and completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

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