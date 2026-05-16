Crypto Market News: Alphapepe Finalizes Tier-1 Exchange Shortlist As XRP Price Prediction Targets $5.00

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, May 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto market news is turning toward AlphaPepe after the project announced that it has finalized its Tier-1 exchange shortlist while Stage 16 continues at $0.01717 per token. The presale has raised over $1.22 million, the holder count has passed 8,600, the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has surpassed 4,000 active users, and the project has completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.







The Tier-1 exchange shortlist gives AlphaPepe a clear company milestone as XRP price prediction headlines return to the $5.00 target, with traders watching the CLARITY Act, ETF inflows, and institutional demand as key catalysts for large-cap upside.

AlphaPepe Finalizes Tier-1 Exchange Shortlist Ahead of Q2 Debut

AlphaPepe finalizing its Tier-1 exchange shortlist marks one of the project's strongest launch-readiness signals in the current presale cycle. The project has already crossed $1.22 million raised and continues to build through Stage 16 with more than 8,600 holders participating. That gives AlphaPepe a stronger pre-listing base as it moves deeper into the Q2 exchange window.

Stage 16 remains active at $0.01717, and each stage transition brings the next scheduled pricing step closer. The presale structure has helped maintain momentum while giving participants a visible path before public trading begins. Token delivery remains instant with no vesting and no claim delay, reducing one of the common friction points that often creates uncertainty around presale launches.

The exchange shortlist also comes as AlphaPepe's product traction accelerates. AlphaSwap, the project's AI-powered decentralized exchange, has now crossed 4,000 active demo users. That gives the project a working product environment before listing, separating it from presales that enter public markets with only a roadmap.

AlphaSwap is designed to support safer and smarter on-chain trading. The platform includes AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC. The contract screening layer is designed to detect risky token behavior before users interact with a smart contract. The whale tracking layer gives users visibility into large wallet movements as they happen. The cross-chain execution layer is being built to make on-chain trading faster and less fragmented.

The 10/10 BlockSAFU audit adds another layer of readiness before public trading begins. Combined with the Tier-1 exchange shortlist, the $1.22 million raise, the 8,600 holder base, and the 4,000-user AlphaSwap demo, AlphaPepe is building a pre-listing profile centered on execution rather than promises.

XRP Price Prediction Targets $5.00

The XRP price prediction has returned to the $5.00 target as traders watch the CLARITY Act and ETF inflow data. Recent analysis suggests XRP could push higher if regulatory clarity improves, ETF inflows scale into the multi-billion-dollar range, and broader market strength supports large-cap crypto assets.

The $5.00 target remains a conditional large-cap thesis. XRP needs legislation, ETF demand, and broader market strength to align. AlphaPepe's next milestones are more immediate: Stage 16 progress, AlphaSwap's full Q2 launch, and the planned Tier-1 exchange debut.

That difference matters in the current market. XRP gives buyers the large-cap catalyst trade, while AlphaPepe gives them a presale-stage setup where exchange preparation, holder growth, product usage, audit completion, and Q2 timing are converging before public trading begins.

Conclusion

AlphaPepe's Tier-1 exchange shortlist gives the release a clear company announcement during Stage 16. The project has raised over $1.22 million, passed 8,600 holders, surpassed 4,000 AlphaSwap demo users, and completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

XRP's $5.00 target remains one of the major large-cap predictions in the current market, but it depends on CLARITY Act progress, ETF inflows, institutional demand, and broader market strength improving over time. AlphaPepe is moving through a nearer launch window, with presale traction, product testing, holder growth, audit completion, and exchange preparation already active.

That is why the exchange shortlist matters. AlphaPepe is not entering its listing phase with only branding and a future roadmap. It has product usage, capital raised, a completed audit, and a growing community already in place as the Q2 window advances.