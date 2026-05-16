IIRA Reaffirms Jordan Islamic Bank's Sharia Quality Rating At AA+ (SQ)

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 16 (Petra) -- The Islamic International Rating Agency (IIRA) has reaffirmed the Sharia Quality rating of Jordan Islamic Bank (JIB) at AA+ (SQ), citing the bank's strict adherence to the highest approved Sharia standards.

According to the IIRA report, the rating reflects JIB's robust compliance with Islamic banking principles, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, and the well-defined powers of its Sharia Supervisory Board. The report also commended the bank's efficient management of its credit responsibilities, its high asset quality, and its conservative approach to risk management.

Commenting on the rating, JIB Chief Executive Officer Hussein Said stated, "The IIRA's continuous monitoring of our Sharia compliance and its reaffirmation of this prestigious rating underscore our capability to deliver highly efficient financial services and solutions. This achievement fuels our commitment to innovation and digital transformation, driving the development of Islamic banking products that serve our clients and support our business growth, strictly within the principles of Islamic Sharia." //Petra// AF