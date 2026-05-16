UN Chief Welcomes 45-Day Extension Of Israel-Lebanon Cessation Of Hostilities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, May 16 (Petra) -- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Saturday welcomed the announcement of a 45-day extension to the cessation of hostilities between Israel and Lebanon, following US-mediated negotiations in Washington.

In a statement issued by his press office, Guterres reaffirmed the United Nations' full support for all diplomatic efforts aimed at permanently ending the hostilities and alleviating the deep suffering of communities living on both sides of the Blue Line.

The UN chief strongly urged all relevant actors to fully respect the terms of the agreement, cease any further cross-border attacks, and strictly comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law.

The extension follows two days of highly productive talks hosted at the US State Department. According to international diplomatic sources, the extension is intended to provide critical breathing space to advance a political pathway toward lasting stability, with a separate security track involving military delegations from both nations scheduled to launch at the Pentagon on May 29, followed by resumed political talks in early June.

//Petra// AF