Tafileh Youth Directorate Concludes Green Volunteerism Program In Partnership With UNICEF

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Tafileh, May 16 (Petra) -- The Tafileh Youth Directorate concluded a program on green volunteerism, implemented by the Ministry of Youth in cooperation with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), with broad participation from local youth center members.

The program aims to enhance environmental awareness among young people and develop their skills in addressing climate change challenges. Through interactive training sessions, the program covered the causes and impacts of climate change, as well as mitigation strategies rooted in sustainable environmental practices and community-led green initiatives.

Director of the Tafileh Youth Directorate, Hamza Al-Amareen, stated that the program included a series of workshops and training sessions focusing on the concepts of green volunteerism, the importance of positive environmental behaviors, and mechanisms for organizing community initiatives to protect nature. The curriculum also provided practical training in environmental communication and green project planning.

Al-Amareen added that the participants launched several field initiatives, which included tree-planting campaigns across various areas of the governorate to expand green spaces, improve air quality, and entrench a culture of environmental volunteerism among youth.

Trainer Adla Al-Rafou emphasized that the program focused on reinforcing positive environmental habits among the participants while fostering a spirit of cooperation and teamwork through targeted interactive activities designed to serve the local community and support environmental protection.

For their part, the participants affirmed that the training successfully raised their awareness regarding the importance of environmental preservation and strengthened their sense of civic responsibility toward their surroundings while equipping them with new skills in effective communication and volunteer work.

//Petra// AF