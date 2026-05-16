Hussein Claim First-Ever Jordan Cup Title With Dominant Win Over Ramtha

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Hussein claimed the Jordan Cup title for the first time in the club's history after defeating Ramtha 3-0 in the final on Saturday at Amman International Stadium.

Ramtha had booked their place in the final after eliminating Faisali in the semi-finals, while Hussein advanced after overcoming Wihdat.

The final began at a slow pace, with both sides struggling to create openings as play remained concentrated in midfield for long periods.

Ramtha produced the first clear opportunity in the 27th minute when Momen Saket made a solo run that put him through on goal, but Hussein goalkeeper Yazeed Abu Laila reacted well to deny the effort.

Hussein responded in the 37th minute through a long-range strike from Mohammed Abu Ghoush, but Ramtha goalkeeper Malek Shalabya pushed the ball away for a corner as the first half ended goalless.

Hussein returned after the break with greater intensity and quickly took control of the match. Their pressure finally paid off in the 65th minute when Reziq Bani Hani finished off an organised attacking move from close range to break the deadlock.

The league champions doubled their advantage just four minutes later as Yousef Abu Jalboush scored in similar fashion following another well-worked attack.

Ramtha struggled to respond after conceding the second goal, and substitute Obeida Namarneh sealed the victory in the 75th minute with Hussein's third goal of the night.

Hussein eased the tempo in the closing stages and comfortably saw out the remainder of the match to secure a historic triumph.

The victory completed another successful season for Hussein, who had already won the Jordan Pro League title for the third consecutive campaign.

Jamal Sellami, head coach of the Jordan national team, was among the spectators at the final.