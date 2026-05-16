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Baku Is Ready To Host WUF13 - WUF13 Azerbaijan

Baku Is Ready To Host WUF13 - WUF13 Azerbaijan


2026-05-16 07:06:06
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Baku is ready to host the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), WUF13 Azerbaijan wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

"Baku is ready. The stage is set. The world is coming together for WUF13.

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Trend News Agency

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