Crypto Firm To Buy Back $1.5B Of 2029 Convertible Notes

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Strategy, the bitcoin treasury vehicle led by Michael Saylor, disclosed a plan to repurchase $1.5 billion of its 0% senior convertible notes due in 2029. The privately negotiated transactions with a subset of noteholders would retire roughly half of the outstanding 2029 tranche, according to Strategy's SEC filing. The company cautioned that the final repurchase amount could vary based on market conditions, with settlement slated for the week after the filing's publication.

The company said it intends to fund the repurchases through a mix of available cash reserves, proceeds from securities sales under its at-the-market (ATM) program, and/or proceeds from the sale of bitcoin. This approach underscores Strategy's broader effort to reshape its balance sheet while maintaining its bitcoin-centric funding stance.

Source: Strategy Strategy press release

The move follows comments made by Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor in May 2026, who signaled the possibility of selling a portion of its Bitcoin holdings to fund dividend payments, and earlier notes in February that the company planned to equitize its debt in the coming years. The evolving approach reflects Strategy's ongoing effort to balance its debt load with its bitcoin-driven financing model.

Related: Strategy's Bitcoin engine faces $28B STRC ceiling: Delphi Digital

The repurchase covers about half of the $2029 convertible note tranche, with an estimated price tag of $1.38 billion and settlement targeted soon after the filing period. Funding for the buyback could come from cash reserves, proceeds from Strategy's ATM program, and/or bitcoin sales, highlighting a flexible approach to debt reduction. Strategy intends to equitize its convertible debt over 3–6 years, which would gradually convert creditors into equity holders but may dilute existing shareholders. The company's financing and bitcoin-dominant strategy are supported by a high-liquidity instrument tied to its bitcoin transactions, STRC, which recently posted record activity. Strategy's bitcoin portfolio remains substantial, with recent private-market activity and a focus on using bitcoin as a core funding asset alongside equity-based instruments.

Key takeawaysDebt repurchase and the path to equity conversion

Strategy's 0% senior convertible notes due 2029 have been a central piece of its capital structure. By proposing to repurchase approximately $1.5 billion of these notes-about 50% of the outstanding tranche-the company aims to reduce debt exposure without immediately issuing new equity. The SEC filing notes that the final amount will reflect prevailing market conditions at the time of settlement.

In explaining the financing plan, Strategy highlighted a multi-pronged approach to funding the repurchase. Cash reserves provide a straightforward source, while additional liquidity could come from selling securities under the ATM program or from bitcoin sales. This flexibility suggests the company is prepared to adjust funding sources to align with balance-sheet goals while preserving its strategic bitcoin exposure.

The broader trajectory for Strategy includes a deliberate shift toward equitizing its debt. In 3–6 years, the company intends to convert portions of its convertible debt into equity. If implemented, this would reduce debt obligations but could dilute existing shareholders by expanding the number of outstanding shares. The plan fits into Strategy's long-running thesis of leveraging bitcoin as a strategic asset to support corporate finance activities, even as it navigates the complexities of debt conversion and equity issuance.

STRC, liquidity, and the bitcoin engine

A cornerstone of Strategy's financing framework is the Stretch Perpetual Preferred Stock (STRC), the instrument the company has used to fund bitcoin acquisitions in 2026. STRC has drawn considerable investor interest, and its market liquidity surged to new highs in recent sessions. On a single day, STRC trading volume reached about $1.5 billion, marking a record for the equity-like instrument tied to Strategy's bitcoin strategy.

Delphi Digital has highlighted the potential cap on STRC value, noting discussions around a possible ceiling near $28 billion. This line of analysis provides context for how much liquidity the market may assign to Strategy's crypto-led financing structure over time, though actual outcomes depend on market dynamics and Strategy's ongoing operational decisions.

Bitcoin holdings and ongoing funding dynamics

Strategy's most recent bitcoin acquisition occurred earlier in the week, with the company purchasing 535 BTC for roughly $43 million. That purchase boosted its total bitcoin holdings to 818,869 coins, a stake valued at about $64 billion at prevailing spot prices during publication. The company has described its bitcoin purchases as a core element of its capital strategy, using bitcoin sales, cash reserves, and equity-driven financing to support dividends and other corporate needs.

The 2026 funding approach-primarily via STRC and strategy-driven bitcoin acquisitions-has reinforced Strategy's position as a unique corporate-finance model within the crypto space. By combining debt management with bitcoin-backed financing, Strategy seeks to maintain liquidity while pursuing growth through its large bitcoin reserve and related financial instruments.

What comes next for Strategy and investors

The immediate focus will be the settlement of the 2029 convertible note repurchase and the exact funding mix that Strategy deploys. Investors will be watching for how the repurchase affects the company's debt burden, whether the equitization plan proceeds on schedule, and how dilution risks are balanced against the potential for improved balance-sheet stability. Market participants will also be tracking STRC dynamics, including liquidity trends and any regulatory or market-sentiment shifts that could influence Strategy's ability to deploy bitcoin as a strategic financing tool.

As always, the unfolding interaction between Strategy's debt strategy, equity issuance plans, and its bitcoin-based funding framework will define its path forward. The next several quarters could clarify whether this hybrid approach delivers greater balance-sheet resilience or introduces new tensions between debt holders and equity owners, particularly if bitcoin prices swing or if funding markets tighten.

Readers should keep an eye on the official Strategy disclosures for settlement specifics, any updates to the equitization timeline, and any statements from executives regarding dividend policy and capital allocation. The evolving narrative around Strategy's use of STRC and its broader balance-sheet strategy will continue to influence how investors assess the risk and potential of crypto-native corporate finance models.

Source data and ongoing coverage from Strategy's disclosures will shape the ongoing interpretation of this move, and related market commentary from Delph Digital and other researchers will help contextualize the implications for convertible debt management and bitcoin-backed financing in the sector.

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