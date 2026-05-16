India, Netherlands Discussed Elevating Defence, Trade, Technology Partnership: MEA

MENAFN - IANS) The Hague, May 17 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Netherlands counterpart Rob Jetten adopted an ambitious roadmap on strengthening the India-Netherlands relationship.

Reflecting the shared values and trust, as well as increasing convergence and growing cooperation between India and the Netherlands, the two leaders decided to elevate the bilateral relationship to a "Strategic Partnership".

Addressing reporters following the delegation-level talks between the two leaders, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George said, "The two sides already share a strong collaboration in the water sector and have a strategic partnership on water. The Dutch have strong expertise in this area, and the Kalpasar project has similarities with the dike in the north of the Netherlands... Both Prime Ministers are scheduled to visit the site tomorrow. The two sides also discussed further enhancing defence ties, including defence industrial collaboration, building on the Letter of Intent on defence cooperation signed last year, and the Netherlands joining the IPOI (Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative), which is a very important initiative that is growing and building partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region..."

"There was a big push for trade and investments, creating opportunities for businesses and avenues for job creation, contributing decisively to a Viksit Bharat... I also particularly refer to the Tata–ASML agreement which was signed today, which is a game-changing agreement... It will provide strong support for our efforts to build a robust semiconductor ecosystem in India and the creation of high-skilled jobs...," the MEA Secretary (West) added.

Higlighting the key discussions between Prime Minister Modi and his Netherlands counterpart Jetten, Sibi George said, "... Make in India initiatives, supply vessels, and long-term economic growth. These are some of the topics which were discussed both in the meetings and also in the business engagement, which is very important... Connecting Indian ports with the ports of the Netherlands, is another very important project. Agricultural supply chains is another area which was discussed, and green hydrogen is also very significant. India is placing a lot of emphasis on green hydrogen, and so is the Netherlands..."

The MEA Secretary (West) also added, "The topics included semiconductors, robotics, AI, research in many areas, start-ups, co-creation, value chains, and many of the companies also focused on talent, which is another important point: innovate in India, for India and for the world. These were some of the discussions... India is seen as a talent engine. These are some of the points which were discussed: talent partnership, global mobility, and skills..."

"Prime Minister Modi and the Prime Minister of the Netherlands then addressed top Dutch industry leaders at the CEO roundtable. Sixteen top CEOs from the Netherlands attended, spanning the sectors of semiconductors, maritime, renewable energy, healthcare, and logistics. In fact, I was noticing that each one of them focused on several areas that have been identified in which we have also made progress in the past...," Sibi George said.

The MEA Secretary (West) also noted, "... The two sets of copper plates, 21 large and three small each, bearing royal charters of Emperors Rajendra Chola I and Kulothunga Chola I, a cultural treasure for us, are being returned to India by the Netherlands. This is in line with the Prime Minister's vision of 'Vikas bhi Virasat bhi'... The two Prime Ministers then attended the signing of the partnership agreement between Tata Electronics and ASML, which I mentioned in the beginning, supporting the semiconductor facility in Dholera..."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wrote in a post on X, "These are substantive and important outcomes that will add unparalleled momentum to the friendship between India and the Netherlands. These outcomes cover many sectors and will enhance growth and prosperity for our nations."

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X said: "Economic cooperation is a key pillar of the friendship between India and the Netherlands. The free trade agreement between India and the EU offers endless opportunities. There is enormous scope for collaboration in the areas of fintech, critical minerals, semiconductors, green hydrogen, and AI. We also discussed ways to enhance cultural cooperation and cooperation in the field of education."

In another X post, PM Modi said: "Thank you very much, Prime Minister Rob Jetten. I am pleased to be here in the Netherlands with the aim of further strengthening our bilateral cooperation. Over the past ten years, the partnership between India and the Netherlands has made incredible progress. And now it is time to contribute even more to that, so that the people of both our countries can benefit from it."