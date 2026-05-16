BTC Tests Two-Week Lows Under $78K As Analysts Flag Bear Trap

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin (BTC ) softened after a period of May gains, slipping below the $78,000 level as traders weighed renewed geopolitical risks alongside lingering macro headwinds. Intraday data showed BTC touching about $77,614, the weakest print since the first day of May, underscoring how oil-market stress and bond-market nerves can spill into crypto sentiment.

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BTC dipped below $78,000 for the first time since early May, briefly trading near $77,600. Oil-supply disruptions and widening concerns around US government bonds joined existing risk-off pressures on cryptocurrencies. Analysts see potential support around $75,000, while some traders warn a bear-trap scenario could be forming as funding rates turn negative.

Geopolitics, macro risk colliding with crypto sentiment

The renewed risk-off tone surrounding Bitcoin stems from a confluence of macro and geopolitical factors. Traders continued to monitor developments in the US bond market, which has historically influenced appetite for risk assets, including digital currencies. At the same time, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East-specifically around the Strait of Hormuz-kept a spotlight on energy supply chains. Reports circulated that Iran was moving to implement a toll system for transit through Hormuz, a chokepoint for global oil flows, and that some traffic could be restricted, potentially intensifying price pressures in energy markets.

Market observers cited in this coverage highlighted that energy-market stress and the broader macro backdrop could keep risk assets, including Bitcoin, oscillating as participants reassess faith in fiat yields and the relative safety of traditional assets. In parallel, WTI crude finished the week above $100 per barrel, reinforcing the commodity-backed drag on speculative risk holdings.

What traders are watching next

BTC's recent price action has sparked divergent views among analysts and traders. Some note that open interest has remained elevated even as spot prices ease, a combination that can precede sharper moves when liquidity thins. In addition, negative funding rates have signaled growing bearish positioning in the near term, a dynamic that can widen the gap between futures curves and cash prices and potentially amplify downward moves if sellers gain momentum.

Analysts highlighted a possible local downside target near $75,000. One market observer summarized the situation by noting that the price action formed after a breakdown retest of an ascending pattern, with resistance and support levels flipping in a way that could set the stage for renewed volatility. Others pointed to the importance of liquidity zones below current price, with some pointing to a region around $71,000 as a meaningful price-interest area where buyers and sellers could collide more aggressively if the market slides further.

Several voices stressed that the market's structure remains worth watching. If bears are indeed pressing into a breakdown, a well-timed liquidity squeeze could catalyze a sharper move, potentially catching late shorts off guard. However, others cautioned that the current setup is still nuanced, with some traders arguing that a“bear trap” could emerge as negative sentiment contracts and long-side hedges reposition in response to evolving macro signals.

Broader implications for the crypto market

The episode underscores how crypto markets, despite their growing liquidity, remain sensitive to macro shocks and geopolitical developments. The oil market's trajectory and the stance of traditional financial markets appear to continue shaping Bitcoin's near-term risk profile. For investors and users, the episode suggests a few practical considerations: monitor key support levels around $75,000 and the liquidity landscape beneath current price, watch funding-rate dynamics and open interest for signs of shifting sentiment, and stay alert to any escalation in energy-market stress that could spill into crypto valuations.

Industry observers also noted a contrast between the macro backdrop and Bitcoin's longer-term narrative. While short-term risk-off pressures can push BTC lower, the broader market's structural dynamics-such as growing institutional participation and increasingly sophisticated derivatives activity-could mitigate some downside risk over time. The balance between these forces-geopolitical risk, energy volatility, and evolving crypto adoption-will continue to shape Bitcoin's path through the coming weeks.

For now, traders and riders of the market will be watching whether Bitcoin can defend the $75,000 level, how quickly liquidity builds on either side of the current range, and how negative funding and open-interest signals evolve as the global macro environment tests risk appetite once again.

As events unfold, readers should keep an eye on the interplay between energy markets, bond yields, and crypto liquidity-a triad that has repeatedly shown it can tilt the risk-on/risk-off balance for Bitcoin in the near term.

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