Eritrea: Preparations For Celebrating 35Th Independence Day Anniversary

Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports, announced that preparations for celebrating the 35th Independence Day anniversary under the theme“Our Resilience – Our Guarantee” have been finalized.

Ambassador Zemede indicated that the celebrations have already commenced with Schools Independence Day Week and are continuing with patriotic zeal.

Ambassador Zemede went on to say that programs in Asmara will feature cultural performances at Bahti Meskerem Square on 19 May, cultural and artistic presentations at Cinema Roma on 20 May, stage drama at Cinema Asmara on 21 May, cultural and artistic programs in the main streets of Asmara on 22 and 23 May, as well as public gatherings.

Likewise, national media outlets have started disseminating programs from 19 May focusing on the overall journey of the struggle for independence, resilience and safeguarding national sovereignty, as well as the progress of overall national development programs and other related issues.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.