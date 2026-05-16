Rio De Janeiro Nightlife Guide For Saturday, May 16, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) 01 Tonight's Vibe Menu

Saturday Rio de Janeiro nightlife runs three of the year's biggest stacked anchors simultaneously. Emicida takes Vivo Rio with the Racional MCMV Tour - the single Rio date of the tour, the live show built on the Racionais MC's tribute album. He brings Projota and Rashid on stage (the trio called“Os Três Temores”, together for the first time in Rio since the early 2010s), plus carioca rapper Borges (the Pavuna prodigy behind“AK do Flamengo”) and São Paulo's Jotapê. Last ticket batch.

At Circo Voador, the Portuguese cantor António Zambujo launches Oração ao Tempo - his 11th album, title track a Caetano Veloso duet recorded with Caetano in Rio. Special guest: Chico Chico. Abertura: Diogo Zambujo, the artist's son, his Circo Voador debut. At Blue Note Rio: Sandra Pera (ex-As Frenéticas) singing Gonzaguinha at 20h + Emanuelle Araújo with the world premiere of Corra Para o Mar (axé pop, blocos afro, Kassin production) at 22h30.

Behind them: Pedra do Sal Saturday roda free from 18h on the Saúde cobblestones. Lapa casarões (Scenarium, Carioca da Gema, Beco do Rato) running full Sat. Weather: 27 °C, mostly cloudy, 10 % rain - clear and warm.

02If You Only Do One ThingThe verdict

Emicida at Vivo Rio. The single Rio date. The Três Temores back together.

The tour passes Rio once and doesn't return - next stops are Curitiba (June 27), Recife (August 22), Belo Horizonte (September 5). The São Paulo run sold out (April 30) plus an extra date (May 1). Emicida calls this“the most beautiful show of my career” and means it: a tribute album to Racionais MC's (Mesmas Cores & Mesmos Valores), live-performed with the partners who came up alongside him in the 2010s freestyle battles. Last batch on Eventim - Pista R$92.50 meia / R$185 inteira through Camarote R$272.50 / R$545. Sharp alternative: António Zambujo at Circo Voador launching Oração ao Tempo with the Caetano duet at the centre - also a single-night Rio booking, slower and more contemplative, R$80 meia lote 1. Two giants, two casas, you pick by tempo. The Blue Note Rio double bill is the third anchor for those who want Copacabana intimacy instead.





03Top Picks Tonight Emicida - Racional MCMV Tour at Vivo Rio Vivo Rio · Av. Infante Dom Henrique 85 · R$92,50–R$545 · Eventim

The single Rio date of the tour. Emicida Racional MCMV Tour is built around Emicida Racional VL 2 - Mesmas Cores & Mesmos Valores, the 2025 album in which Emicida writes his own narratives over the framework of Racionais MC's 2014 Cores & Valores. The name“MCMV” is the Roman numerals MCMV = 1905, the year Einstein published special relativity - Emicida using the equation as metaphor: time and space relative, MC at the square. Tonight's special guests: Projota and Rashid (“Os Três Temores”, the trio whose 2010s freestyle-battle generation put rap back at the centre of Brazilian culture, together for the first time in Rio in years), Borges (the Pavuna prodigy whose January 2026 track“Vença” homages Emicida directly), and Jotapê (the paulista rapper, author of“Leandro Roque”, Emicida's birth name). Musical direction Emicida; production Fejuca; co-production Damien Seth. Setores: Pista R$92.50 meia legal / R$111 social / R$185 inteira; Balcão R$222.50 / R$267 / R$445; Camarote A and B R$272.50 / R$327 / R$545.“Os últimos ingressos” still available via Eventim. Children 5–15 with responsável; 16+ unaccompanied.

Sat May 16 · Vivo Rio · Av. Infante Dom Henrique 85 - Parque do Flamengo · Eventim · last batch António Zambujo -“Oração ao Tempo” at Circo Voador Doors 20h · R. dos Arcos · Lapa · R$160/R$80 lote 1 · Eventim

The contemplative alternative. António Zambujo - Beja-born, raised on Lisbon fado and Alentejo cante, but described publicly as“the most Brazilian of Portuguese singers” - launches his 11th album Oração ao Tempo, released March 19. The title track is a Caetano Veloso composition (originally 1979); Zambujo recorded his version as a duet with Caetano at the latter's Rio studio. The 15-track album reflects on time -“fazer menos para fazer melhor”, as Zambujo puts it - and pairs Portuguese new-generation writers (Carolina Deslandes, Mimi Froes, Rita Dias) with Tom Jobim and Torquato Neto reinterpretations. Tonight's Circo Voador date is the first stop of a 12-city Brazil tour. Special guest: Chico Chico. Abertura: Diogo Zambujo (the artist's son, Circo Voador debut). Pista DJ: MdM. Band: João Salcedo (piano), Bernardo Couto (guitarra portuguesa), João Moreira (trompete), Francisco Brito (contrabaixo), José Conde (clarinete baixo), André Santos (guitarra, arrangement, production). Doors 20h. Lote 1 R$80 meia / R$160 inteira, scaling to lote 4 R$120 / R$240. Ingresso solidário (meia + 1kg alimento) and 50% Grupo Estação available.

Sat May 16 · 20h doors · R. dos Arcos s/n - Lapa · Metro Cinelândia · R$160/R$80 lote 1 · Eventim · 18+ Sandra Pera -“Eu Apenas Queria Que Você Soubesse” at Blue Note Rio 20h · Av. Atlântica 1910 · Copacabana · Eventim · Gonzaguinha

The Copacabana opener, the Gonzaguinha tribute. Sandra Pera is the cantora who came up through As Frenéticas in the late 1970s - the all-women MPB-disco group (“Dancin' Days”,“Perigosa”,“Vou Festejar”) that defined a particular Rio era. Tonight's show is built around her album dedicated to Gonzaguinha - son of Luiz Gonzaga, the Carioca composer who died at 46 in 1991, author of some of the most-recorded songs in Brazilian popular music. Repertório: “O Que É, O Que É?”, “Recado”, “Feliz”, “Coração”, plus selected Frenéticas memories. Band: guitar, teclado/acordeon, baixo, bateria. Av. Atlântica 1910, Conjunto Nacional level, 20h. Metro Cardeal Arcoverde five minutes. Acesso from 19h.

Sat May 16 · 20h · Av. Atlântica 1910 - Copacabana · Metro Cardeal Arcoverde · Eventim · 18+ Emanuelle Araújo -“Corra Para o Mar” Launch at Blue Note Rio 22h30 · R$120 inteira · Eventim · Kassin production · Davi Moraes

The late session, the world premiere. Emanuelle Araújo - Salvador-born, cantora and atriz - debuts Corra Para o Mar, her third studio album, released last month. The album is a deliberate return to Bahian roots: axé pop, blocos afro, percussão afro-baiana, with direct homage to the 1990s vibrancy of Salvador. Production by Kassin (on bass and musical direction live tonight). Band: Pedro Sá (guitar), Danilo Andrade (keys), Leo Reis, Lan Lanh and Jadson Xabla (percussão). Special guest: Davi Moraes. The album includes a re-recording of“Ijexá (Filhos de Ghandi)” - Edil Pacheco's 1982 song that Clara Nunes made canonical (Emanuelle played Clara Nunes on stage in 2025's Bibi Ferreira-winning musical). Title track co-written with the Bahian poet Capinan; the videoclipe (directed by Anna Costa e Silva) debuts the same night. R$120 inteira; vendas Eventim. Acesso 22h, room turnover from Sandra Pera at 22h.

Sat May 16 · 22h30 · Av. Atlântica 1910 - Copacabana · R$120 inteira · Eventim · 18+ Pedra do Sal - Saturday Roda Free on the Saúde Cobblestones From 18h · Largo João da Baiana · Saúde · Free · Cash only

The free Saturday option, the foundational samba address. Pedra do Sal - the literal“stone of salt” at the foot of Morro da Conceição where enslaved Africans arriving by ship unloaded the cargo that built the port - runs its Saturday roda from 18h, free entry. The Largo João da Baiana is a Território Remanescente de Quilombo Urbano (designated by the Fundação Cultural Palmares in 2005), one of the foundational geographies of urban samba in Rio. Saturday is the third-busiest of the four roda nights (Friday is the second; Monday the legendary peak). Bring small bills - vendors on the cobblestones don't take cards. Closest metro is Uruguaiana on Line 1, then VLT to Parada dos Museus and five-minute walk, or direct ride from Lapa (six minutes / R$20). The roda peaks 21h–midnight; works as either the full evening or as the pre-show before any of the ticketed casas.

Sat May 16 · From 18h · R. Argemiro Bulcão / Largo João da Baiana - Saúde · VLT Parada dos Museus · Free

04Suggested Route ●Ride to Vivo Rio by 20h, pre-show drink on the Parque do Flamengo boardwalk, show approximately 21h. Out around midnight. The single-event Saturday, single Rio date. After the show: ride to Lapa for late drinks at Rio Scenarium or Carioca da Gema (~R$20 / 12 min ride), both running until 04h on Saturday. ●Metro Cinelândia by 19h, dinner on Lavradio or Mem de Sá, doors at Circo Voador 20h. Show with Chico Chico participation runs to approximately 23h. After: three blocks to Carioca da Gema or Rio Scenarium, the lona crowd pours directly into the Lapa casas. The most carioca Saturday - Portuguese fado-with-Brazilian and then samba within four blocks. ●Metro Cardeal Arcoverde by 19h, Av. Atlântica boardwalk pre-show, Sandra Pera 20h. Room turnover at 22h, Emanuelle Araújo 22h30. Out around 00h30. Two tickets at separate prices. Best for those who want Copacabana intimacy and the second-act lançamento on the same night. ●Skip every ticket. Pedra do Sal from 18h on the cobblestones until past midnight, food and drink from the barracas, the foundational urban-samba roda in its Saturday-night strength. ~R$50 spent total. The local plan.

05Still Going After 10 pm

After 22h: Emicida mid-set at Vivo Rio, Os Três Temores moment building; Zambujo with Chico Chico mid-show at Circo Voador; Emanuelle Araújo opening the late session at Blue Note Rio; Pedra do Sal's Saturday roda at peak density on the cobblestones. Rio Scenarium Day 4 of the Wed–Sat week - three floors, the casa runs Saturday until 04h, the closing bateria sets typically after midnight. Carioca da Gema Saturday hours 21h–04h with full samba lineup. Beco do Rato Saturday 18h–02h with feijoada day programming starting earlier. Bip Bip closed Saturday (the bar runs Tuesday choro, Wednesday bossa nova, Sunday samba - not Saturday). Tomorrow Sun May 17: warmer (28 °C). Blue Note Rio Amy Reggaehouse 19h single session. Pedra do Sal Sunday quieter than Sat. Monday May 18: the legendary Pedra do Sal Monday roda, the peak of the week. Forecast: rain ticks up Mon 55 %, Tue 55 % - the next system arrives early in the week. Saturday is the best clear-weather night of the weekend stretch.

Getting Around

Vivo Rio: Av. Infante Dom Henrique 85, Parque do Flamengo. Metro Cinelândia (Line 1 / Line 2) ten minutes' walk through the park; ride from Lapa five minutes / R$20. Circo Voador: R. dos Arcos s/n in Lapa, under the Arcos da Lapa. Metro Cinelândia three minutes' walk. Blue Note Rio: Av. Atlântica 1910, Copacabana. Metro Cardeal Arcoverde (Yellow Line 1) five minutes' walk. Pedra do Sal: R. Argemiro Bulcão / Largo João da Baiana, Saúde. Metro Uruguaiana (Line 1) plus VLT to Parada dos Museus, or direct ride from Lapa six minutes / R$20. Lapa cluster (Scenarium, Carioca da Gema, Beco do Rato): Metro Cinelândia or Carioca. Weather: Saturday 27 °C, 10 % rain - clear, mostly cloudy, warm. Sun 28 °C / 20 % rain; Mon 26 °C / 55 % rain (system arriving); Tue 23 °C / 55 % rain. Saturday is the best night of the weekend for outdoor sit-out and the cobblestones. Ride-hailing: Saturday surge real on a three-anchor Saturday - Vivo Rio + Circo Voador + Blue Note Rio egress all roughly midnight to 00h30, with the Lapa-to-Zona-Sul return after 02h running at 1.5–2x. Pre-order rides 15 minutes before show end where possible. Metro's last train Saturday is approximately 00h30 from Cinelândia. Safety: Standard Saturday. Lapa Arcos area busy and well-policed through 05h; Av. Atlântica boardwalk busy until close; the Saúde-Gamboa stretch around Pedra do Sal busy with the roda crowd until midnight, ride back rather than walking the side-streets after 01h. Rio de Janeiro tonight runs at one of the heaviest Saturday gears of the year with three single-night anchors stacked simultaneously.

07Plan B ›- R. do Lavradio 20, Lapa. Day 4 of Wed–Sat. Three floors, dinner from 19h, music until 04h Saturday (the extended Sat hours). The polished Lapa option if the ticketed casas are all sold out, no door commitment beyond ~R$40 door. ›- Av. Mem de Sá 79. Saturday samba programming with the casa's resident project, hours 21h–04h. Three ambientes, intimate room. ~R$30 door + Fever table reservation. Three blocks from Circo Voador. ›- R. Joaquim Silva 11, Lapa. Saturday feijoada and samba programming, 18h–02h. The narrow paralelepípedo passage with grafites on every wall, most carioca Saturday option of the four. Sympla. ›- Av. Mem de Sá 96, Lapa. The 1903 boteco, late kitchen, cabrito assado the house dish. The non-music post-show dinner three blocks from Circo Voador's egress. ›- single Brazil date, doors 16h, openers Black Pantera + Seven Hours After Violet + Spiritbox, Korn approximately 21h.. Blue Note SP Go Black (Motown) 20h + Popcast (Phil Collins/Genesis) 22h30. Cine Joia reopens. 24 °C / 35 % rain.

08Frequently Asked Questions How much do Emicida tickets cost at Vivo Rio?

Emicida Racional MCMV Tour tickets at Vivo Rio on Saturday May 16, 2026 are priced by setor: Pista R$92.50 (meia legal) / R$111 (entrada social) / R$185 (inteira); Balcão R$222.50 / R$267 / R$445; Camarote A and B R$272.50 / R$327 / R$545. Itaú card holders get 15% discount on pre-sale credit purchases. Tickets sold via Eventim com/emicida);“os últimos ingressos” still available as of mid-May. Bilheteria oficial at Estádio Nilton Santos (Engenhão), R. das Oficinas s/n. Children 5–15 admitted with responsável; 16–17 unaccompanied permitted (subject to judicial decision).

Who are“Os Três Temores”?

“Os Três Temores” is the nickname for Emicida, Projota and Rashid - the three rappers who came up through the São Paulo freestyle-battle scene in the late 2000s and early 2010s, all citing Racionais MC's as their formative influence. The label emerged organically from the way the three artists moved together on stage - what Emicida calls“ensaiado sem ensaiar”. Despite a 20-year friendship, the trio has only formally released two songs together; the new track“A mema praça” on Emicida Racional VL 2 revisits the canonical 2007 Racionais show at Praça da Sé that the press at the time called“uma cena de guerra”. Tonight at Vivo Rio is the trio's first joint Rio appearance in years.

What's the deal with António Zambujo at Circo Voador?

António Zambujo is the Portuguese cantor from Beja, in the Alentejo, who built his career bridging Lisbon fado, Alentejo cante and Brazilian MPB - particularly the Chico Buarque catalogue (his 2016 album“Até Pensei Que Fosse Minha” was an all-Chico tribute). His 11th album“Oração ao Tempo” launched March 19, 2026; the Brazilian tour opens at Circo Voador on May 16. The title track is a Caetano Veloso composition (1979) that Zambujo recorded as a duet with Caetano at the latter's Rio studio. Doors 20h, special guest Chico Chico, abertura Diogo Zambujo (the artist's son's Circo Voador debut). Tickets R$160 / R$80 meia lote 1, scaling to R$240 / R$120 lote 4 via Eventim.

What's Sandra Pera's Gonzaguinha tribute about?

“Eu Apenas Queria Que Você Soubesse” is Sandra Pera's tribute project to Gonzaguinha (Luiz Gonzaga do Nascimento Júnior, 1945–1991), the Carioca cantor and compositor who was the son of Luiz Gonzaga and one of the most-recorded songwriters in Brazilian popular music. Repertório for the May 16 Blue Note Rio show includes“O Que É, O Que É?”,“Recado”,“Feliz” and“Coração”, with selected memories from Sandra's years with the all-women group As Frenéticas. The show is the 20h opener at Av. Atlântica 1910, with the room turning over at 22h for Emanuelle Araújo's late session.

What's“Corra Para o Mar”?

“Corra Para o Mar” is Emanuelle Araújo's third studio album, released April 2026 - a deliberate return to her Bahian roots after a decade since her first solo record. The album works axé pop, blocos afro and percussão afro-baiana with a 1990s Salvador aesthetic. Production by Kassin, mixagem by Grammy winner Michael Brauer. Includes a re-recording of“Ijexá (Filhos de Ghandi)” - Edil Pacheco's 1982 song made canonical by Clara Nunes (Emanuelle played Clara Nunes on stage in the 2025 Bibi Ferreira-winning musical). The Blue Note Rio show on Saturday May 16 at 22h30 is the album's first live presentation. R$120 inteira via Eventim.

riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily · Rio de Janeiro nightlife guide compiled by the RT Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. Tonight: Saturday May 16 2026 mostly cloudy clear · 27 °C · 10 % rain. Emicida Racional MCMV Tour at Vivo Rio · Projota + Rashid + Borges + Jotapê · single Rio date · Av. Infante Dom Henrique 85 · R$92,50–R$545 · Eventim. António Zambujo“Oração ao Tempo” lançamento at Circo Voador · special guest Chico Chico · abertura Diogo Zambujo · DJ MdM · 20h doors · R. dos Arcos · R$160/R$80 lote 1 · Eventim · 18+. Blue Note Rio · Sandra Pera“Eu Apenas Queria Que Você Soubesse” Gonzaguinha 20h + Emanuelle Araújo“Corra Para o Mar” lançamento 22h30 R$120 inteira · Av. Atlântica 1910 · Eventim · Metro Cardeal Arcoverde. Pedra do Sal Saturday roda 18h · free · Saúde · Largo João da Baiana · cash. Rio Scenarium Day 4 Wed–Sat 19h–04h · R. do Lavradio 20. Carioca da Gema Sat 21h–04h · Av. Mem de Sá 79. Beco do Rato Sat 18h–02h · R. Joaquim Silva 11. Bip Bip closed Sat. Tomorrow Sun May 17: Amy Reggaehouse Blue Note Rio 19h single session · 28 °C 20 % rain. Mon May 18: legendary Pedra do Sal Monday roda · 26 °C 55 % rain - system arriving. In SP today: Korn Allianz Parque · Mon Laferte Espaço Unimed · Blue Note SP Go Black 20h + Popcast 22h30 · Cine Joia reopens · 24 °C 35 % rain. Rio de Janeiro nightlife guide Saturday May 16 2026.

Related: Rio Nightlife Guide for Friday, May 15, 2026 · Rio Nightlife Guide for Thursday, May 14, 2026

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