First 48 Hours In Brazil: What To Do After Landing

MENAFN - The Rio Times)

Pass through immigration with your entry stamp clearly recorded - this date starts your legal clock. Get a local SIM card at the airport before leaving arrivals; connectivity is essential from hour one. Prioritise finding your accommodation and starting your CPF application within the first 24 hours. Foreigners on long-stay visas must register with the Polícia Federal within 90 days of arrival. Keep your passport and entry stamp accessible - you will need them repeatedly in the first week.

Key Points

You have cleared customs, collected your bags, and stepped into Brazil. The first 48 hours in Brazil are not difficult, but they are consequential. A few decisions made well in the arrivals hall and on day one prevent problems that take weeks to untangle later. This guide walks you through what actually matters in the first 48 hours.

At the Airport: What to Do Before You Leave Arrivals

The moment your passport is stamped at immigration, your legal timeline in Brazil begins. If you are entering on a tourist visa or under a visa-exemption agreement, Brazil grants nationals of most countries 90 days, renewable once, for a total of 180 days per year. If you are arriving on a long-stay visa - digital nomad, retirement, spousal, or investor - the date of that entry stamp is the date from which your 90-day registration window starts counting. Note it. Photograph it.

Before leaving the arrivals hall, there are three practical stops worth making. First, the currency exchange desk or ATM. Exchange rates at airport counters are poor, but having R$200 to R$400 in cash on hand avoids the awkward situation of arriving at your first address with nothing to pay a taxi or tip a driver. Brazilian ATMs linked to international networks (Cirrus, Plus, Maestro) work reliably at major airports; Banco do Brasil, Caixa Econômica Federal, and Bradesco machines are standard options.

Second, buy a local SIM card. Vivo, Claro, and TIM all have kiosks or shops at the international airports in São Paulo (Guarulhos and Congonhas), Rio de Janeiro (Galeão and Santos Dumont), Brasília, and other major gateways. A prepaid SIM with a generous data package costs between R$30 and R$80 and requires only your passport. Having a Brazilian number from day one matters because banks, service providers, and many government portals send SMS verification codes to a local number. An eSIM from a provider such as Claro or TIM also works if your device supports it.

Third, if you are arriving at Guarulhos or Galeão, plan your onward transport before stepping outside. Metered taxis from regulated counters are safe and predictable; the fare from Guarulhos to central São Paulo runs R$90–R$130 depending on traffic. Uber and 99 function reliably from both airports once you have a SIM and a connected payment method. Pre-booked airport transfer services are a sensible choice if you are arriving late at night or with significant luggage.

Your First Night: Priorities and Pitfalls

Brazil's hotel and short-term rental market is well-developed. Airbnb operates normally and widely; booking and local platforms are equally functional. Whatever your accommodation, confirm the address in full - Brazilian addresses include a street name, number, complement (apartment number or house identifier), neighbourhood (bairro), city, and state. This full address format is required on official documents, and you will be asked for it repeatedly.

Get a receipt or contract showing your name and address. This document - ideally a rental agreement, hotel reservation, or a written declaration from your host - functions as your proof of address (comprovante de residência) for the first weeks. It is required for the CPF application, the Polícia Federal registration, and opening a bank account. A hotel booking confirmation printed or on your phone is acceptable for initial purposes.

Eat well. The first-night anxiety of a new country is real, and Brazil's food environment is genuinely good. A prato feito - a standard Brazilian lunch plate of rice, beans, protein, and salad - costs R$20–R$40 at a local restaurant. Most neighbourhoods in major cities have padarias (bakeries) open early and late, offering coffee, pão de queijo, and snacks. Supermarkets such as Carrefour, Pão de Açúcar, and Extra are generally open until 22:00 and stock everything you need.

Day One: The CPF Application

The CPF - Cadastro de Pessoas Físicas - is Brazil's individual taxpayer identification number. Every foreigner who intends to stay more than a few weeks should obtain one as early as possible. Without it, you cannot open a bank account, take out a health insurance plan, register a mobile phone contract, rent an apartment formally, or access most government services.

Since 2023, the Receita Federal has allowed foreigners to apply for a CPF entirely online through its official portal at gov. The form is in Portuguese; browser translation works for navigation, but fill in all fields in Portuguese with correct accents. You will need your passport number, full name as it appears on the passport, date of birth, nationality, mother's full name, and a Brazilian address. Upload a scan of your passport photo page and your proof of address. In most cases the CPF number is issued within minutes to 48 hours and arrives by email.

If the online application fails - which can happen when document uploads are rejected - you can apply in person at any Receita Federal office, at a branch of Banco do Brasil, Caixa Econômica Federal, or at Correios (the Brazilian postal service). Appointments at Receita Federal can be booked online. In-person applications at major city offices typically result in a CPF issued on the spot.

Day One: Connectivity and Transport Setup

With a local SIM active, set up the apps you will use daily. Uber and 99 are the standard ride-hailing apps; both require a local or international payment card. Google Maps works well in Brazilian cities. iFood is the dominant food delivery platform; Rappi covers groceries, pharmacy, and restaurant delivery. For inter-city buses, bookings go through Buser or the Rodoviária website of the relevant operator.

If you plan to use public transport in Rio de Janeiro, load a Cartão RioCard at any metro station or authorised Lotérica. In São Paulo, the Bilhete Único is available at metro stations and some convenience stores. These cards are rechargeable and integrate metro, bus, and BRT networks.

Day Two: Health and Safety Baseline

If you are on any prescription medication, confirm you have a sufficient supply and, if necessary, locate the nearest farmácia (pharmacy). Brazil has a dense pharmacy network - Droga Raia, Drogasil, Ultrafarma, and Farmácias São João are among the largest chains. Many medications available only on prescription in other countries can be purchased over the counter in Brazil, though controlled substances require a prescription. Generic equivalents (medicamentos genéricos) are regulated by ANVISA and are generally 35 per cent cheaper than branded equivalents.

Register yourself as a public health system user when convenient. The Sistema Único de Saúde (SUS) is constitutionally guaranteed to all residents and visitors in Brazil, including undocumented individuals in emergency situations. To register formally and obtain a Cartão Nacional de Saúde (CNS - the SUS card), you need your CPF and proof of address. Registration can be done at any Unidade Básica de Saúde (UBS - primary care clinic). The SUS card is issued free of charge.

Regarding personal safety: Brazil's cities vary considerably. In Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, and other major centres, exercising basic urban precautions - avoiding visible displays of phones and jewellery in busy public spaces, using ride-hailing rather than street taxis at night, staying aware of your surroundings - is standard practice. This is not a call for anxiety; millions of people live full and comfortable lives in these cities. It is simply common sense applied to a new urban environment.

What Can Wait

Several important administrative tasks do not need to happen in the first 48 hours. The Polícia Federal registration (CRNM/RNM) - required for foreigners on long-stay visas - has a 90-day window from entry. Bank account opening requires a CPF and typically an address; once both are established, this takes priority but is not a day-one task. Private health insurance evaluation takes more research than the first days allow. Finding a longer-term apartment, if you arrive in temporary accommodation, can proceed over the first two to three weeks.

Photograph your passport entry stamp and record the exact date. Withdraw R$200–R$400 in cash at the airport ATM. Purchase a local SIM card with a data package (Vivo, Claro, or TIM). Confirm your accommodation address in full Brazilian format. Obtain a proof of address document (rental agreement, hotel booking, or host declaration). Begin CPF application online at the Receita Federal portal. Install Uber or 99, iFood, and Google Maps. Load a metro/bus card if staying in Rio or São Paulo. Locate the nearest pharmacy and confirm any prescription medication supply. Note your visa deadline and the 90-day Polícia Federal registration window.

First 48 Hours: Practical ChecklistThe Bottom Line

Brazil's arrival process is manageable. The airport is functional, the apps work, and the daily infrastructure of a large Brazilian city - food, transport, connectivity - operates reliably once you know where to look. The two non-negotiable tasks of the first 48 hours are obtaining a local SIM and starting the CPF application. Everything else follows from those. Keep your passport safe, note your legal dates, and resist the temptation to spend the first day purely sightseeing before the administrative basics are in motion. There will be plenty of time for the rest.

Sources: Receita Federal do Brasil gov); Polícia Federal immigration information (gov/pf); ANVISA generic medicines regulation; SUS public health system (gov/saude).

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