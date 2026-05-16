Argentina's Former President Macri Starts Campaign Tour Against Milei
|Indicator
|Reading
|Attendees at Vicente López event
|700+
|PRO mayoral candidate target
|180 nationally (~70% electorate)
|Cities targeted for mayor
|150 largest
|Tour next stops
|Mendoza May 22 / Buenos Aires May 28 / Santa Fe June 5
|Banco Central nominee in dispute
|Santiago Bausili
|Press access
|Closed event
|Notable absent ministers
|Diego Santilli (Interior)
|Years since Macri's previous active political tour
|Roughly 3
PRO operators have launched“Radar PBA,” a data platform led by deputy Martín Yeza to map Buenos Aires province metrics. The framing positions the PRO as an alternative information source against Governor Axel Kicillof's administration, which Macri called“a governor who believes the way to solve a problem is to expand the state infinitely.”What about Kicillof and the Peronist field?
Macri singled out Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof as the principal political target.“If that is their star candidate, they certainly lose,” he said.“And if he wins, they will lose again because they will never be voted for again, definitively. Let us hope Peronism finds a better candidate than Kicillof. For everyone's sake.” The line drew laughs from the room and set the tone: PRO sees the next election as a fight to keep the political map open, not just to defeat Peronism.
Martínez, the host, framed the PRO's role inside the Buenos Aires province:“We suffer a governor who believes that solving a problem requires infinitely expanding the state. Where PRO mayors govern, people live better. Let the PRO of Buenos Aires province lead the change, so this province can definitively leave kirchnerismo behind.” The implicit candidacy logic is that the future PRO national candidate should emerge from those in the room, which was read as an indirect challenge to absent ministers like Santilli.What should investors and analysts watch next?
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Senate handling of Bausili's nomination. Whether the executive actually sends the pliego, and whether the Senate confirms it with permanence, is the cleanest test of Macri's institutional ask.
Mendoza and Santa Fe tour stops. The May 22 Mendoza event and June 5 Santa Fe visit will signal whether the PRO machinery can produce equivalent turnout outside Buenos Aires.
2027 candidate signalling. Macri's posture toward Bullrich, Larreta, Ritondo, and other figures will indicate whether he sees himself as kingmaker or candidate.
Buenos Aires province alliance. Whether PRO and La Libertad Avanza build a single anti-Peronist front for the provincial election is the highest-stakes near-term test.
Caputo route auctions. The May 15 adjudication of 1,800 kilometres of road concessions to private operators sets a parallel privatisation marker that Macri's allies will use to claim policy continuity with the original Cambiemos agenda.
He has not decided. Friday he explicitly told supporters not to chant his name and said the focus is 2026, not the election. His tour structure, demand for institutional anchors, and increased visibility all keep the option open. PRO secretary general Fernando de Andreis said he is not the person to open or close that door.Who is Santiago Bausili?
Bausili is the current president of Argentina's Banco Central de la República Argentina (BCRA), appointed by Milei in 2023. He previously served in Macri's Treasury team and is close to Economy Minister Luis Caputo. His nomination has not been formally sent to the Senate for permanent confirmation. Macri wants that to happen now, with a binding commitment from all 2027 candidates.Is the PRO breaking with Milei?
No. Macri reaffirmed alignment with the fiscal-balance, deregulation, and macroeconomic stability agenda. The differentiation is identity-based: the PRO insists on its own existence and voice rather than dissolving into La Libertad Avanza. The tension is over distribution of political space, not over the underlying economic programme.Connected Coverage
This story extends our Argentina political-economy cluster. The Milei reform trajectory sits in our Ley Bases tracker. The macro backdrop is detailed in our inflation and reserves readout. The AySA water privatisation launched the same week sits in our AySA tender note. The mining-investment push sits in our RIGI mining readout.
Reported by The Rio Times - Latin American financial news. Filed May 16, 2026.
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