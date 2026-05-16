Argentina's Former President Macri Starts Campaign Tour Against Milei

Key Facts

- The event: Former Argentine president Mauricio Macri headlined a PRO party event Friday May 15 at Club Centro Galicia in Vicente López, drawing more than 700 mayors, legislators, and party operatives from across Buenos Aires province.

- The signal: Macri kicked off the“Próximo Paso” national tour, his clearest political reactivation since 2023, with stops scheduled for Mendoza May 22, the PRO Buenos Aires headquarters May 28, and Santa Fe June 5.

- The central demand: Macri called on the Milei government to send the formal nomination of Santiago Bausili to the Senate for Banco Central president, asking the chamber to confirm him permanently and require all 2027 candidates to commit to maintaining him.

- The political framing:“If the PRO stays silent, populism advances,” Macri said. He defended the party's identity as distinct from La Libertad Avanza, while reaffirming support for the broader fiscal-balance agenda.

- The candidate question: Crowd chants of“Mauricio Presidente!” punctuated the event. Macri responded that“we are in 2026, this is not the moment to talk about elections,” neither confirming nor ruling out a 2027 run.

For nearly two years, Mauricio Macri has played the role of supportive but quiet partner to Javier Milei. With Friday's act in Vicente López, that calibration ended. The PRO is no longer hiding behind La Libertad Avanza, and a former president just put the next Banco Central appointment, his own identity, and the 2027 calendar on the table at the same time.

At Club Centro Galicia in Olivos, Vicente López, Macri opened the“Próximo Paso” national tour with PRO mayors, provincial legislators, national deputies, councillors, and school-board representatives from Buenos Aires province. The event was closed to the press. Soledad Martínez, Vicente López mayor and PRO national vice-president, hosted alongside Cristian Ritondo, leader of the PRO bench in the Chamber of Deputies. The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that the choice of venue was deliberate: Vicente López was the first Buenos Aires municipality the PRO governed under Jorge Macri, and where the party won its widest margins in recent legislative elections.

Macri's most concrete proposal targeted the Banco Central. Picking up a column written by his former Economy Minister Nicolás Dujovne while Macri was in Cairo, he demanded the executive send Santiago Bausili's nomination to the Senate, urged the chamber to approve it with permanent status, and required every 2027 presidential candidate to state publicly whether they would maintain him in the post. The objective, he said, is to anchor macroeconomic stability in rules that outlast administrations.

Macri opened with an ironic line about the press obsession with his personal life:“Some are perhaps more interested in me talking about love than about politics, but that we are not going to do.” The applause built. When supporters began chanting“Mauricio Presidente!” he asked for calm, saying“we are in 2026, this is not the moment to talk about elections, do not get ahead of yourselves.” Six months ago he would not have allowed even the speculation. The“Próximo Paso” framing, designed by PRO secretary general Fernando de Andreis and his political operators, is structured to keep options open while building territorial muscle.

PRO operators say the immediate target is candidates for mayor in the 150 largest cities in the country ahead of 2027, and 180 mayoral candidates in total to cover more than 70% of the national electorate. The presidential question remains open. De Andreis told reporters before leaving:“I am no one to open or close that kind of door.” The arithmetic of the next year and a half will determine whether Macri stays as kingmaker or steps forward himself.

Macri framed the PRO posture carefully: support for Milei without dissolving into him.“We supported this government before it was government. When the government stood alone, we were there. We did not hesitate. We backed the most difficult laws in service of change, without asking anything in return.” But:“The PRO says what it believes and does not betray what it thinks. That is closest to what I always called correct versus politically correct. Politically correct is a scam.” The implicit message is that Karina Milei's recent decision to give the Intelligence Committee chair to Sebastián Pareja (LLA Buenos Aires) instead of Ritondo, after promising it to him, cost the PRO political capital.

Interior Minister Diego Santilli, formerly a senior PRO figure, did not attend. His absence was read as friction with the bonaerense PRO mayors, who have complained about LLA's lack of cooperation in municipal councils and unresolved infrastructure debts. Ritondo himself acknowledged the tension publicly while calling for a“broad front” in Buenos Aires province that would still include La Libertad Avanza and the radicals. On Patricia Bullrich, who exited the PRO for LLA, he said the relationship is“cordial” but that she“made a mistake.”