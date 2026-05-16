Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
'The White Lotus' Season 4 May Have Found Its Next Luxury Hotel In The French Riviera

'The White Lotus' Season 4 May Have Found Its Next Luxury Hotel In The French Riviera


2026-05-16 03:09:15
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Following the global success of its Thailand-set third season, HBO 's acclaimed anthology drama“The White Lotus” may be preparing for a distinctly European chapter, with industry speculation increasingly pointing towards the French Riviera as the backdrop for Season 4.

The White Lotus Season 4 has found its hotel in Cannes?

Reports emerging during the Cannes Film Festival have identified the iconic Hôtel Martinez, at Cannes, as a potential fit for creator Mike White's next instalment of the Emmy-winning social satire. While HBO has not officially confirmed the location, the hotel has quickly become a focal point of discussion among television executives, festival attendees and entertainment media observers.

Also Read | Amruta Fadnavis skips Cannes over austerity call

According to a report published by The Hollywood Reporter, the legendary Riviera property possesses many of the qualities that have defined previous“White Lotus” settings: exclusivity, wealth, cultural prestige and an undercurrent of social tension beneath luxury hospitality.

Situated on the Mediterranean coastline between Cannes and Nice, the Hôtel Martinez has long been associated with celebrity culture and elite European society.

The hotel is particularly synonymous with the annual Cannes Film Festival, where it regularly hosts private parties, studio gatherings and high-profile guests away from the public glare of the Croisette.

Over decades, the property has attracted figures ranging from Hollywood actors and filmmakers to royalty and international business leaders.

About The White Lotus franchise

The possibility of relocating the series to southern France would mark another significant tonal shift for the anthology. The first season, set in Hawaii, examined privilege, colonial anxieties and class tensions against a tropical resort backdrop.

Season 2 moved to Sicily, focusing heavily on sexuality, power and infidelity among wealthy guests at a luxury Italian hotel. The recently concluded third season relocated the narrative to Thailand, exploring spirituality, wellness tourism and cultural exploitation.

Industry observers believe the Riviera setting would offer fertile ground for creator Mike White's trademark blend of satire and psychological drama.

Also Read | 'The White Lotus' Season 4 adds Steve Coogan and Caleb Jonte Edwards

The timing of the speculation has also fuelled interest. With the Cannes Film Festival once again drawing major entertainment figures and international press attention, conversations surrounding“The White Lotus” have naturally intensified in hospitality and media circles.

Several luxury hotels in Europe have reportedly expressed interest in becoming the next filming location, aware of the significant tourism boost associated with the franchise. Previous filming sites in Hawaii, Sicily and Thailand experienced noticeable increases in bookings and international visibility following the show's release.

The White Lotus remains one of HBO's most commercially successful and culturally influential productions, earning multiple Emmy Awards and generating sustained social media discussion after each episode.

MENAFN16052026007365015876ID1111125627



Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search