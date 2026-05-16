At Least 8 Injured In Italy After Driver Rams Car Into Pedestrians Bystanders Tackle Knife-Wielding Suspect

MENAFN - Live Mint) At least eight people were injured on Saturday (local time), with four of them critically, after a driver crashed into pedestrians in the northern Italian city of Modena.

Quoting Mayor Massimo Mezzetti, news agency AP reported that there were no casualties in the dramatic crash; however, four people were in serious condition. Mezzetti added that a woman was pinned against a shop window and required the amputation of both legs.

Local authorities have identified the suspect as a 31-year-old man born in Bergamo and raised in the province of Modena. He was detained shortly after and was being interrogated at police headquarters as officials worked to determine whether he was under the influence of substances or acted deliberately, the mayor noted.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.