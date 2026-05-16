Iraq Officially Transfers Power To New PM Ali Al-Zaidi
The Iraqi government's press service announced that newly appointed Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi formally assumed office following his swearing-in ceremony. He has also taken on the role of Commander-in-Chief of the country's Armed Forces.
Former Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani attended the official handover ceremony, marking the transition of power to the new administration.
At 40 years old, al-Zaidi is regarded as the youngest prime minister in Iraq's history. Prior to entering high-level politics, he was known as a successful businessman in the country.
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