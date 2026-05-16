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Iraq Officially Transfers Power To New PM Ali Al-Zaidi

Iraq Officially Transfers Power To New PM Ali Al-Zaidi


2026-05-16 03:05:17
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Power in Iraq has officially been transferred to the country's new prime minister, according to international media reports, AzerNEWS reports.

The Iraqi government's press service announced that newly appointed Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi formally assumed office following his swearing-in ceremony. He has also taken on the role of Commander-in-Chief of the country's Armed Forces.

Former Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani attended the official handover ceremony, marking the transition of power to the new administration.

At 40 years old, al-Zaidi is regarded as the youngest prime minister in Iraq's history. Prior to entering high-level politics, he was known as a successful businessman in the country.

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AzerNews

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