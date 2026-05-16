UAE Says OPEC, OPEC+ Exit Was Sovereign Strategic Decision, Not Political Move
Mazrouei added that the move was not politically motivated and did not reflect divisions with partners.
The UAE announced late April that it was quitting OPEC on May 1, dealing a blow to the oil producers' group as an unprecedented energy crisis caused by the Iran war exposed discord among Gulf nations.
"It is not driven by political considerations, nor does it reflect any division between the UAE and its partners", Mazrouei added.
The exit of the UAE - one of the group's biggest producers - weakens OPEC's control over global oil supplies and widens a rift between the UAE and its neighbour, Saudi Arabia, effectively the leader of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.
The UAE's decision to withdraw from OPEC and OPEC+ gives Abu Dhabi greater control over its oil production policy and could increase pressure on the producer alliance over time.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment