European States Seek Shipping Coordination With Iran's IRGC

MENAFN - AzerNews) European countries are reportedly holding discussions with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) over the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz,reports, citing Iranian media.

The development comes after vessels belonging to East Asian countries, particularly China, Japan, and Pakistan, recently transited the Strait of Hormuz, prompting European states to take diplomatic steps.

According to the report, Iran has been enforcing maritime control extending from the southern part of Hormuz Island to the southern part of Larak Island.

It is also noted that the IRGC announced a new designated maritime control zone in the Strait of Hormuz on May 4.

The report adds that following the war between the United States, Israel, and Iran between February 28 and April 7, serious restrictions were imposed on the free passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

It further states that the conflict began after the United States and Israel launched air strikes against Iran on February 28 amid a failure to reach a concrete agreement on Iran's nuclear program. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks on Israel and on US facilities in the region. A ceasefire agreement was reached on April 7 with the mediation of Pakistan. However, talks held between the United States and Iran in Islamabad on April 11 failed to produce any agreement.