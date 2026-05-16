Major Cabinet Expansion In KP As CM Brings In New Faces

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has expanded the provincial cabinet by appointing four new advisers and eight special assistants, with an official notification issued in this regard.

According to a statement released by the Administration Department (Cabinet Wing), the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa approved the appointments on the advice of the Chief Minister, after which the orders came into immediate effect.

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As per the notification, Pir Musawar Khan, Liaqat Ali Khan, Humayun Khan, and Mian Muhammad Umar have been appointed as advisers to the Chief Minister. Meanwhile, Tariq Saeed, Muhammad Usman, Tufail Anjum, Iftikhar Ullah Jan, Sami Ullah Khan, Malik Adil Iqbal, Muhammad Khurshid, and Muhammad Israr have been appointed as Special Assistants.

The government statement said the new appointments aim to further strengthen provincial administrative affairs and improve governance across various sectors, adding that all appointed individuals will soon assume their responsibilities.