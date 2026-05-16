Bannu Police Conduct Major Counterterrorism Operations, Five Militants Killed In 24 Hours

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Bannu Police have conducted a series of major counterterrorism operations, killing five dangerous militants in separate intelligence-based raids carried out over the past 24 hours.

According to police officials, the operations were launched on the special directives of DIG Bannu Sajjad Khan following the attack on the Fateh Khel checkpost.

The militants killed in the operations included key target killer Hayatullah of the Zargul Group, Asad Yar and Naimatullah - both allegedly involved in the Fateh Khel attack - senior commander Mansoor, and another unidentified militant.

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Police said the slain militants were wanted in attacks on security forces, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), and civilians. Special teams operating under the supervision of the DIG Bannu successfully completed the operations using advanced intelligence and effective strategies.

Bannu Police stated that there is no place for terrorists or their facilitators in the district and vowed to continue operations until lasting peace is restored.

Residents and members of civil society praised the police for the successful operations.