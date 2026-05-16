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AZAL Cancels Nakhchivan Flights Over Adverse Weather

AZAL Cancels Nakhchivan Flights Over Adverse Weather


2026-05-16 03:04:51
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. AZAL flights in the relevant direction have been postponed due to adverse weather conditions observed near Nakhchivan International Airport, a source in AZAL told Trend.

The source noted that AZAL always considers passenger safety a priority and is taking all necessary measures.

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Trend News Agency

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