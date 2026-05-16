Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UN-Habitat Executive Director Greets World From Capital Of Azerbaijan

UN-Habitat Executive Director Greets World From Capital Of Azerbaijan


2026-05-16 03:04:51
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. UN-Habitat Executive Director Anacláudia Rossbach greeted the world from Baku, the corresponding video was posted on the WUF13 Azerbaijan account on their X page, Trend reports.

"As WUF13 prepares to open tomorrow in Baku, UN-Habitat Executive Director Anacláudia Rossbach welcomes the world to the premier global forum on sustainable urbanization," the publication says.

--

MENAFN16052026000187011040ID1111125586



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search