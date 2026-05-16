UN-Habitat Executive Director Greets World From Capital Of Azerbaijan

"As WUF13 prepares to open tomorrow in Baku, UN-Habitat Executive Director Anacláudia Rossbach welcomes the world to the premier global forum on sustainable urbanization," the publication says.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.