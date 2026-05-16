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UN-Habitat Executive Director Greets World From Capital Of Azerbaijan
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. UN-Habitat Executive Director Anacláudia Rossbach greeted the world from Baku, the corresponding video was posted on the WUF13 Azerbaijan account on their X page, Trend reports.
"As WUF13 prepares to open tomorrow in Baku, UN-Habitat Executive Director Anacláudia Rossbach welcomes the world to the premier global forum on sustainable urbanization," the publication says.--
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