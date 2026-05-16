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Azerbaijani Gymnasts Win Medals At Tournament In Baku (PHOTO)

Azerbaijani Gymnasts Win Medals At Tournament In Baku (PHOTO)


2026-05-16 03:04:51
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. From May 14 to 16, artistic gymnastics competitions were held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

The tournament, which attracted approximately 50 gymnasts from five countries, featured both men and women competing for titles. Gymnasts competed in the youth and senior age categories.

Azerbaijan was represented at this tournament in the women's senior age category by Nazanin Teymurova, Deniz Aliyeva, Aytan Mamedova, and Khadija Abbaszade; in the youth age category by Albina Aliyeva, Leyla Mamedzade, Aynaz Majidzade, and Lala Zamanli; and in the men's senior age category by Rasul Akhmadzade, Aydin Alizade, and Nikita Simonov. In the youth age category were Miryusif Akhmadzade, Ilham Salayev, Mahir Salimov, Isgander Javadzade, and Mahammad Rustamzade.

On the first day of the tournament, the awards ceremony for gymnasts in the youth age category took place in the team competition and all-around events.

Azerbaijani gymnasts won bronze medals in the team competition. Leyla Mamedzade won bronze in the women's individual all-around.

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Trend News Agency

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