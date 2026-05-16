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KL Deemed To Be University Announces Counselling For Admissions 202627 Based On IPE, CBSE & JEE Scores
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, 16 May 2026: KL Deemed to be University has announced the schedule for Admissions Counselling 2026–27 for students aspiring to pursue Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes across its campuses in Vijayawada and Hyderabad. The counselling process will be conducted based on Intermediate Public Examination (IPE), CBSE, and JEE scores, providing students with multiple pathways to secure admission into one of India's leading multidisciplinary universities.
The counselling sessions for KLH Hyderabad campuses at Aziznagar, Bachupally and KLH Global Business School, Kondapur will be conducted on May 17, 18, and 19, 2026, while counselling for the Vijayawada campus is scheduled on May 27, 28, and 29, 2026.
Admissions are open for a wide spectrum of programmes including Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Architecture, Agriculture, Law, Sciences & Humanities, Commerce and Food Technology. The university continues to strengthen its academic ecosystem through AI-driven learning, interdisciplinary education, innovation-led pedagogy, and industry-integrated training models designed to prepare students for future careers.
Students who missed the KL Entrance Examination are also being given an opportunity to secure admission through merit-based eligibility pathways along with applicable scholarship benefits.
KL Deemed to be University is also offering merit scholarships worth ₹100 Crores to support deserving students. The institution has consistently maintained a strong placement ecosystem with structured career readiness programmes, industry collaborations, internships, innovation platforms, and recruitment opportunities with leading national and global companies.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. J. Sirnivasrao, Director Admissions, KL Deemed to be University stated,“Our admissions counselling process is designed to help students make informed and future-focused academic decisions with clarity and confidence. Through multiple admission pathways based on IPE, CBSE, and JEE scores, students can access a diverse range of programmes aligned with emerging industry demands. Along with academic excellence, the University offers strong industry exposure, research-driven learning, merit scholarships, and a robust career development ecosystem that prepares students for global opportunities.”
The university administration further informed that students and parents attending the counselling sessions will receive detailed guidance regarding programme selection, scholarships, academic pathways, campus facilities, hostel support, and career opportunities across disciplines.
Admissions for the 2026–27 academic year are currently open across all campuses.
The counselling sessions for KLH Hyderabad campuses at Aziznagar, Bachupally and KLH Global Business School, Kondapur will be conducted on May 17, 18, and 19, 2026, while counselling for the Vijayawada campus is scheduled on May 27, 28, and 29, 2026.
Admissions are open for a wide spectrum of programmes including Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Architecture, Agriculture, Law, Sciences & Humanities, Commerce and Food Technology. The university continues to strengthen its academic ecosystem through AI-driven learning, interdisciplinary education, innovation-led pedagogy, and industry-integrated training models designed to prepare students for future careers.
Students who missed the KL Entrance Examination are also being given an opportunity to secure admission through merit-based eligibility pathways along with applicable scholarship benefits.
KL Deemed to be University is also offering merit scholarships worth ₹100 Crores to support deserving students. The institution has consistently maintained a strong placement ecosystem with structured career readiness programmes, industry collaborations, internships, innovation platforms, and recruitment opportunities with leading national and global companies.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. J. Sirnivasrao, Director Admissions, KL Deemed to be University stated,“Our admissions counselling process is designed to help students make informed and future-focused academic decisions with clarity and confidence. Through multiple admission pathways based on IPE, CBSE, and JEE scores, students can access a diverse range of programmes aligned with emerging industry demands. Along with academic excellence, the University offers strong industry exposure, research-driven learning, merit scholarships, and a robust career development ecosystem that prepares students for global opportunities.”
The university administration further informed that students and parents attending the counselling sessions will receive detailed guidance regarding programme selection, scholarships, academic pathways, campus facilities, hostel support, and career opportunities across disciplines.
Admissions for the 2026–27 academic year are currently open across all campuses.
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