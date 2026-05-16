UAE Weather Tomorrow: Temperatures To Dip Slightly, Dust And Sand To Blow
- By: Khaleej Times Staff
The day on Sunday, May 17, will be dusty with clouds appearingeastward, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northwesterly winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 10 – 25, reaching 40 kmph.Recommended For You
Temperatures could be as high as 42oC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 40oC in Abu Dhabi and 39oC in Dubai.
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However, temperatures are set to decrease slightly westward and could be as low as 25oC in Abu Dhabi and 26oC in Dubai and 23oC in some regions.
Conditions at sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in the Oman Sea.ALSO READ
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