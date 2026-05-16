Presidents Of UAE, Russia Discuss Regional Developments And Their Impact

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, during which they discussed various aspects of cooperation and joint efforts aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

During the call, Putin thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the UAE's continued and successful mediation efforts regarding prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, underscoring the importance of these efforts and their humanitarian impact.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, particularly developments in the Middle East and their serious repercussions for regional and international peace and security, as well as their impact on freedom of international navigation, energy security, and the global economy.

UAE mediates exchange of 350 prisoners between Russia, Ukraine Russia, Ukraine swap 205 prisoners of war each in new UAE mediation