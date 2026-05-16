CBSE Says 'Sensitive' To Students' Concerns Over On-Screen Marking Of Class 12 Board Exam

India's Central Board of Secondary Education on Saturday, May 16, wrote a message to students taking cognisance of social media posts made by pupils after the Class 12 board results were announced.

According to the Board, many Class 12 students have been attributing their results to the change of assessment scheme - the On-Screen Marking mechanism - that was introduced earlier this year.

Cbse Board In A Message To Students

It reiterated that "student well-being is of paramount importance" and "has attempted to address all possible issues which could arise."

The authority reminded students of the benefits of the new assessment scheme, saying that it helps maintain uniformity in evaluation. It also added that the marking scheme also "contains alternative methods of answering so that children who answer deploying alternative methods are also graded."

Students who were "dissatisfied" with their result, were asked to use available avenues like verification of marks, access to evaluated answer books, and re-evaluation. The authority urged students and parents to use official channels for clarity and support.

"Every concern deserves attention, and no student is alone in this process," it said.

This year, the Board introduced a new form of evaluation for examiners called On-Screen Marking. On-Screen Marking is a digital evaluation system where teachers assess scanned answer scripts on a computer screen instead of physical copies.

The board claimed that it has the following benefits, according to the recent notice issued:

Maintenance of secrecy Error-free evaluation Complete assessment Reduced human intervention Efficiency gains Eco-friendly digital process Transparency and accountability

Read how you can apply for a re-evaluation here.

CBSE addresses Class 12 board exam result concerns after new On-Screen Marking method CBSE Grade 12 results: Check answer book, apply for re-evaluation; steps explained