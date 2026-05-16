Israeli Provocations Must End Before Peace Can Be Built In Region, Says Turkish President
Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed the need to end the Israeli provocations and establish lasting peace in the region.
Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, President Erdogan also said he expects key decisions on the future of NATO and the global security architecture to emerge from the alliance's summit, which Turkiye is set to host on July 7 and 8.
Commenting on Turkiye's efforts to join the European Union, Erdogan stated that the country represents a major opportunity for the bloc and urged EU members to make a historic decision in that regard.
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