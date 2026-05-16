Spurs Reach NBA West Finals, Pistons Force Game 7 In East

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Washington: The San Antonio Spurs advanced to NBA Western Conference finals with a 139-109 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, while the Detroit Pistons sailed past the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-94 to force a Game 7 in their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Friday.

Spurs guard Stephon Castle finished with a game-high 32 points, going 11 of 16 from the field, and he was supported by De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama, who chipped in 21 and 19 points respectively.

With a 13-point halftime lead, the Spurs pulled clear in the third quarter, extending its lead to an insurmountable 26 points heading into the final frame.

The Spurs will face the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the West finals.

"Of course we're confident, but we need to keep the right confidence level," Wembanyama said. "Right now, I'm not even thinking about it. I'm just thinking about recovering."

Anthony Edwards led the Wolves with 24 points but shot 9-for-26. Reserves Terrence Shannon and Naz Reid contributed 21 and 18 points, respectively.

In the East, Cade Cunningham scored 21 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead the Pistons' win. Jalen Duren and Daniss Jenkins had 15 points apiece, with Duren also grabbing 11 rebounds.

Paul Reed had 17 points and Duncan Robinson 14 as Detroit's reserves outscored Cleveland's 48-19.

Leading 54-51 at halftime, the Pistons opened the second half with a 12-2 run. After the Cavaliers pulled within 74-68 late in the third quarter, the Pistons rolled again with a 13-2 surge and never looked back.

James Harden scored 23 points for Cleveland. Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley had 18 each.

The Pistons host the decider on Sunday.