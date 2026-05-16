Moehe Extends Registration For Third Cohort Of“Khebrat” Fellowship Program

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has announced the extension of the registration period for the third cohort of the“Khebrat” Teachers Fellowship Program until Monday, May 25, 2026, in an effort to provide a wider opportunity for eligible educators to apply.

The ministry called on qualified male and female teachers to take advantage of the extension and enroll in the program, which offers specialized training and professional development opportunities aimed at enhancing educational practices and strengthening professional expertise.

The“Khebrat” program is designed to equip Qatari teachers in government schools with distinguished teaching skills and practical educational experiences through exposure to diverse and advanced pedagogical models.

It also seeks to provide participants with a high-quality fellowship and immersive learning experience in schools located in countries recognized for their advancement in the education sector.

According to the ministry, the program will be implemented in two phases. The first phase includes a six-week fellowship and school immersion program in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the first semester of the 2026-2027 academic year. The second phase will continue in Qatar from the participants' return until the end of May 2027.

The program targets male and female teachers, as well as coordinators of Arabic language and Islamic education subjects in government primary, preparatory, and secondary schools for both boys and girls.

The ministry outlined several eligibility criteria for applicants. Candidates must be Qatari nationals, demonstrate excellence in performance evaluations and school attendance commitment, and possess between three to five years of professional experience.

Applicants must also meet medical fitness requirements, pass an Arabic language test, and complete a personal interview. In addition, candidates are required to submit their applications within the specified deadline through the Khebrat registration platform.

The ministry confirmed that final approval will be granted only to applicants who fulfill all conditions and successfully pass both the assessment test and interview process.

To successfully complete the fellowship program, participants are required to attend all in-person and remote training sessions, actively engage in every stage of the program, and submit assignments and projects on time and with high quality.

Participants are also expected to demonstrate“transfer of impact” by applying and sharing the acquired knowledge and practices within their educational environments.

The ministry noted that the initiative reflects its continued commitment to investing in national educational competencies and advancing the quality of teaching and learning outcomes across Qatar's public school sector.