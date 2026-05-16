Rajasthan CM Boards EV Bus To Save Fuel Amid West Asia Conflict

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday boarded an electric vehicle (EV) bus as part of efforts to save fuel in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for oil conservaton efforts amid the West Asia Conflict.

The Chief Minister travelled from the Chief Minister's residence in Jaipur to Tikaria village in the Bagru Assembly constituency to attend an official programme.

State-wide Fuel Conservation Measures

The Chief MInister said on Wednesday that the state government has issued special guidelines to promote the conservation of petrol and diesel.

Addressing the media in Jaipur, Sharma said the Prime Minister's appeal on various national issues has had a positive impact across the country, and Rajasthan is also taking steps in the same direction.

He said the government has decided to reduce fuel consumption by cutting down unnecessary usage of vehicles by officials and public representatives.

"I have decided to reduce the number of vehicles in my convoy. All officials and public representatives in the state will also ensure economy in vehicle usage and avoid unnecessary deployment of vehicles," the Rajasthan CM said.

"Programs should also be reduced in number to save petrol and diesel consumption," Sharma said, adding that the move is aimed at supporting national efforts toward energy conservation.

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