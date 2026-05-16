Uttarakhand Tops NITI Aayog's SDG List, CM Dhami Hails Achievement

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday participated in the district training camp under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Training Mahabhibhag-2026 in Devidhura. Speaking on the occasion, CM said Uttarakhand has secured the first position in the country in the list of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals issued by NITI Aayog. "Uttarakhand has been awarded the Achievers category in Ease of Doing Business and the Leader category in Startup Ranking."

State Pushes for Sustainable Development and Energy Savings

Earlier, the Uttarakhand government issued detailed guidelines on energy conservation, fuel savings, and sustainable development following key decisions taken during the Cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister. The directions have been sent to all departments, divisional commissioners, district magistrates, and heads of departments.

The state government stated that in view of the current global situation, particularly the economic challenges arising after the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and ongoing tensions in West Asia, efficient energy use and prudent resource management have become extremely important. The government aims to reduce energy consumption while turning environmental protection and sustainable development into a public movement.

New Guidelines for Government Offices and Employees

According to the issued guidelines, the temperature of air conditioners in all government offices will be maintained between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius. Strict control will be ensured over unnecessary use of electricity, lighting, and energy-consuming equipment. Departments have also been instructed to conduct regular monitoring and promote awareness regarding energy conservation.

Government employees will be encouraged to use public transport, carpooling, and shared mobility systems. The government has also laid emphasis on promoting electric vehicles (EVs) and expanding EV charging infrastructure across the state, a release said. (ANI)

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