POCSO Case: Bandi Sanjay's Son Appears Before Telangana Police Probe

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday said his son has joined the investigations into the alleged POCSO case registered against him.

'Everyone is equal before the law': Bandi Sanjay

"Satyameva Jayate. With utmost respect for the law and judiciary, today my son Bandi Bhageerath went before the Telangana Police through our advocates for investigation," Bandi Sanjay said in a post on X.

"I have said this before too: whether it is my own son or a common citizen, everyone is equal before the law. My son has consistently maintained that he has committed no mistake. After consulting legal experts and placing before them the evidence available with us, we were advised that the matter would be addressed appropriately through the legal process. At the same time, I believe in fully cooperating with the investigation and respecting the judicial system," he added.

The Union Minister said that though "court proceedings are underway and orders are expected next week, and despite advice from our legal team, I felt there should be no hesitation from our side in cooperating with the inquiry".

"I have complete faith in the justice system. Justice may be delayed, but not denied," he added. (ANI)

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