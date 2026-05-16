Golmaal 5: Tusshar Kapoor Wraps Shoot Schedule For Rohit Shetty Film

Actor Tusshar Kapoor has wrapped his shoot schedule of 'Golmaal 5'. In an Instagram update, Tusshar shared a selfie with his team, announcing the wrap. "#Schedulewrapselfie #golmaal5 79 days of hard work, passion, day- night shoots, power naps and holidays! Lekin picture Abhi baaki hai!" he wrote. Fans were quick to react as many took to the comment section and expressed anticipation for the sequel. Actor Aftab Shivdasani further wrote, "The A Team."

Rohit Shetty Kicks Off Ooty Schedule

Earlier in April, director Rohit Shetty officially kicked off the Ooty shooting schedule for 'Golmaal 5'. The announcement came through his Instagram handle, where he shared a nostalgic video featuring himself riding alongside key members of the film's lead cast. The post signals not just the start of production, but also a reunion that fans have been waiting for. In his caption, Shetty reflected on the franchise's enduring popularity. "Riding through positive vibes since 20 years," he wrote, acknowledging the legacy that began with 'Golmaal: Fun Unlimited' in 2006. The original film starred Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Joshi, and Tusshar Kapoor, and went on to become a major box-office success.

Akshay Kumar Joins, Sharman Joshi Returns

In March this year, Rohit Shetty announced Akshay Kumar's casting for the fifth instalment. He shared the film's announcement video, expressing excitement about shooting the fifth part of the film that changed his life 20 years ago. The promo video shows Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, and Tusshar Kapoor celebrating Sharman Joshi's return to the franchise. Later, everyone is taken by surprise when Akshay Kumar joins them. 'Golmaal 5' is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with T-Series. The storyline remains under wraps. (ANI)

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