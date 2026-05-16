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Preparations Underway For Next Stages Of Prisoner Exchanges In '1000 For 1000' Format Zelensky


2026-05-16 02:30:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to the President, work is continuing on the lists and all necessary approvals.

In his evening address, Zelensky stressed that Ukraine is not stopping after the first stage of the exchange process.

Zelensky said that Ukraine was not stopping and that there would be further stages of the exchanges. He noted that this week had seen the first stage of the "1000 for 1000" exchange and added that the next stages were already being prepared.

According to Zelensky, work on the lists and all the necessary approvals was ongoing.

He thanked everyone involved in the process.

Read also: Ukraine and partners prepares important foreign policy decisions – Zelensky

The President emphasized that Ukraine had to bring its citizens back from captivity and continue strengthening its ties with the world, as well as the country and its people.

As reported, 205 Ukrainians returned from Russian captivity on May 15 as part of the first stage of the "1000 for 1000" prisoner exchange.

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